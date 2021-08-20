State Highway Commission to meet at North Platte Best Western

The State Highway Commission will hold its regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus North Platte Inn & Suites, 3201 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The event is open to the public. District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer of the Nebraska Department of Transportation will discuss current and future highway improvement projects. District 6 consists of the counties of Arthur, Blaine, Custer, Dawson, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas.

According to a press release, individuals can also attend virtually by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number 145 399 1672 to connect to the call.

If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska .gov.

“NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means, according to the release. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with limited language proficiency will be made if the department is notified,” the press release said.

If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, please email it to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.