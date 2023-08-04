Earlier this year, Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington and Emma Olson of Sargent were victorious in the 2023 National Make It With Wool Contest in Fort Worth, Texas. Ringenberg was the national senior division winner, and Olson was fourth runner-up in the junior division.

The 2023 State Make It With Wool Contest starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Adams County Extension Office, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave., in Hastings. The public is invited to attend the fashion show at 1 p.m.

According to national rules, the divisions, determined by age as of Jan. 1, are as follows:

Preteen: 12 and younger.

Junior: 13 to 16.

Senior: 17 to 24.

Adult: 25 and older.

Made for others.

For more information, contact the Nebraska State Director Andrea Nisley at 308-324-5501, anisley1@unl.edu or P.O. Box 757, Lexington, NE 68850. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due by Oct. 15 to Nisley. The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair and vicuna.

For more information, you can also contact district directors, which include: District I — Doris Rush of Scottsbluff (308-635-0156) and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland (308-665-2415); District II — Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron (402-768-4183); and District III — Beth Andrews of Hampton (402-725-3302).

The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on Dawson County Extension’s website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson.

More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website, makeitwithwool.com.

The National Make It With Wool Contest also has a Fashion/Apparel Design Competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is Nov. 1 for the Fashion/Apparel Design Competition. Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information is given on the National Make It With Wool website.