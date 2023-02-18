The mission was plain and simple — to win.

“We’ve talked about it all year — that we had the kids, we had the team to win both duals and the tournament,” said Broken Bow coach Ed Schaaf.

And that is what the Broken Bow Indians wrestling team did this year at the NSAA state wrestling tournament. They won not only individually on the mat, but also as a team.

Going into the finals, the Indians were in first in the Class C team race with 111 points — nearly 20 points ahead of their closest opponent. And they still had three grapplers left to compete for gold.

“All we wanted to do was put ourselves in the situation where we could (win),” Schaaf said.

As they hoisted the team trophy over their heads at the end of the night, the loyal Bow fans cheered them on with the chant of “Let’s Go Bow!” The Indians ended the tournament with 119 points, a solid 20-plus ahead of Bishop Newman.

Going into the finals, Schaaf had one piece of advice for his team: “Wrestle your best, trust the process, and do what we do.”

Brothers senior Connor Wells and sophomore Cal Wells each battled in the finals at 182 and 220, respectively. And both boys celebrated their gold medals on Saturday night.

Cal Wells, who finished second at district, avenged his loss beating Jaret Peterson of Chase County 3-2.

The first period was full of near takedowns and attempted throws, but neither wrestler was able to score. Early in the second period, Wells had a takedown for two points and then an escape later to start the third period up by two points. Wells allowed Peterson to escape early in the third to tie the score, but Wells held on to earn the gold medal.

Connor Wells battled Derek Wacker of Yutan in the finals and hung on to the bitter end, winning 3-2. Much like his brother’s match, the points were slow to roll in, but by the end of six minutes, Wells had claimed the gold.

When asked how significant it was to win a gold with his brother, Cal Wells was all smiles.

“It feels great,” he said. “I was a little jittery because it was my first time being out there, but once I got out on the mat, those feelings went away.”

At 132 pounds, freshman Colton Kelley (43-4) squared off with Tristan Burbach of Central City for his shot at his first medal at the state tournament.

The wrestlers spent most of the first period posturing and trying to get a takedown on the other. The first ended scoreless, but in the second period Burbach got an escape to score the only point in the match. At the end of six minutes, Kelley fell 1-0, but earned a silver medal.

Schaaf was proud of his team and what they accomplished this year — not just in Omaha but all season long.

“They came down and they performed,” Schaaf said. “That’s what they do, they go out there and battle — they understand it’s going to be a war.”

Other Broken Bow wrestlers placing in the top six are Cash Watson (120) in third; Braxon Rynearson (126) in fifth; Jack Myers (170) in fifth; and Max Denson (195) also in fifth.