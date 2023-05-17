LINCOLN — The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum will join organizations statewide to offer events in celebration of Wildflower Week, June 5-11.

The full listing of Wildflower Week events as well as resources and promotional materials are available at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.

Statewide Wildflower Week events

Wednesdays in June, Ashland: Mahoney State Park will celebrate Wildflower Week all month long with Wildflower Wednesdays, every Wednesday in June from 1-2:30 p.m. Meet in front of the Activity Center and look for the orange Nature Program flag.

Each week park naturalists will lead wildflower-themed activities and guided hikes to find flowers in the park. A park entry permit is required to enter the park and there is no fee for the program. For more information, contact Kelly Ekue 402-332-5022, kelly.ekue@nebraska.gov or go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

June 3 and 10, Bellevue: Visit the Green Bellevue table at the Bellevue Farmer’s Market, Washington Park, from 8 a.m.-noon June 3 and June 10 and receive a free milkweed plant that monarch butterflies love. For more information, go to bellevue.net/recreation-living/farmers-market or greenbellevue.org.

June 8, Chadron: Join the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for a Wildflower Plant Talk and Guided Wildflower Hike, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Group Complex Meeting Room at Chadron State Park. Wear sturdy shoes for the hike; water and snacks will be provided. The event is free, but a valid 2023 park entry permit is required. For more information, go to plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week.

June 9, near Gering: Celebrate Nebraska Wildflower Week with a Wildflower Walk with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Hills. Uncover many of the area flowers in bloom and discover key characteristics for identifying them. Please bring water and hiking shoes for this one-mile hike on uneven terrain. The walk is free, but a valid 2023 Nebraska Park Entry permit is required. For more information call 308-436-3777 or go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

June 9, Gering: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Community Planting at Ever Green House, 1210 Overland Trails Road, 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers needed to help plant the community greenspace at Ever Green House. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week, or call 402-472-8478.

June 9, Scottsbluff: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Members & Friends Gathering, 6-9 p.m. at Papa Moon Vineyards & Winery, 230975 County Road J, Scottsbluff. All are welcome to enjoy a glass of wine or cider and some tasty snacks and learn more about NSA. Stay for the “Fermented Friday” music and food trucks. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week or call 402-472-8478.

June 9, Lincoln: “Wildflower Walkabout” 10-11:30 a.m. at Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. (then follow signs about 1.5 miles west). Register for $5 per person by June 7. naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-7895, parks.lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter.

June 10, Gering: Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Plant Sale at Ever Green House, 1210 Overland Trails Road, 9-11 a.m. Grab a flat and browse the beautiful selection of native plants for sun and shade. NSA members get a 15% discount. All proceeds from the plant sale support NSA programming statewide, including tree planting and gardening-making. More information at plantnebraska.org/wildflower-week or call 402-472-8478.

June 10, near Unadilla: Wachiska Audubon Society will hold a free tour and seed gathering activity at Dieken Tallgrass Prairie southwest of Unadilla, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information go to wachiskaaudubon.org or call 402-486-4846.

June 10, Ponca: Ponca State Park will hold a free Twilight Prairie Walk. Additional information, including the start time and place, will be available on Ponca State Park's Facebook page closer to the date, or contact Katie Leware at Katie.leware@nebraska.gov, 402-755-2284. Information about Ponca State Park can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/location/ponca.