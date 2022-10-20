STOMP returning to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — STOMP makes its return to the Lied Center with two performances at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4.

From its beginnings as a street show in the U.K., STOMP has grown into an internationally recognized performance over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, lighters, hubcaps — to fill the stage with rhythms.