Storm spotter classes are being conducted in the area by the National Weather Service.

By attending the classes people are qualified to serve as volunteer storm spotters for the NWS, if they choose to do so. People may also attend simply to learn about severe weather. The classes last one to 1.5 hours.

An optional advanced spotter course is also being offered this year and will follow the basic course. It lasts about a half hour.

In the advanced course, “we will dig deeper into forecasting a highly impactful ‘wind’ event,” reads a press release from the NWS. “We will put you into the ‘hot seat’ as a warning forecaster and test your understanding of the storm spotter process.”

In the basic class, people are taught about thunderstorm development and severe weather safety. They learn storm structure, features to look for and where to find them. Classes also address when and how to report information to the NWS.

There is no charge to attend the courses. More information is available by emailing shawn.jacobs@noaa.gov or by calling NWS in North Platte at 308-532-0921.

Area training locations and dates include:

Curtis, April 4 at 7 p.m. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, 404 E. Fourth St.

Taylor, April 5 at 6:30 p.m., Region 26 Emergency Management, 402 4th St.

Oshkosh, April 10 at 6:30 MDT at Wesleyan Church, 17769 Nebraska Highway 26.

Ansley, April 11 at 6:30 p.m., fire hall.

Tryon, April 12 at 7 p.m., fire hall.

Broken Bow, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., fire hall.

Stapleton, April 20 at 7 p.m., fire hall.