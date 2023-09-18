The Straight Up Advocates, individuals with lived experience in system involvement, recovery, and parenting support, invite community members to a “Recovery Walk” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, at Cody Park in North Platte.

Walkers should gather at the Cody Park SwimmingPpool parking area. The walk is two times around Cody Park and participants will meet afterwards for refreshments.

The purpose of the walk is to show support for individuals and families who have stayed strong through recovery, said Caroline Sabin, executive director of Families First Partnership, in a press release.

“The journey through recovery is very challenging and requires a lot of self-discipline and self-awareness on the part of the recovering person,” she said. “It also takes support from community to keep taking those steps forward. The walk itself is to represent the need for positive direction and support in the recovery journey.”

Straight Up Advocates is a lived experience group that has been meeting since October 2022. The goal of the group is to offer peer support for those who have experienced system involvement. In their bi-monthly meetings, they discuss coping skills, boundaries, local resources and achievements.

Anyone is welcome who wants to support this cause. Meetings are from 5-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 304 East Sixth St.

“The Recovery walk is not easy, and that’s why it’s important to walk with others,” Sabin said.

The Straight Up Advocates are supported by grant funds through Families 1st Partnership and the Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board.