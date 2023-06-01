Two lakes in southwest Nebraska tested high this week for E. coli bacteria. The report was issued on Thursday afternoon.

Harry Strunk Lake between Cambridge and Stockville had a reading of 326 colonies per 100 milliliters of water. Samples above 235 are considered high. Swanson Reservoir, west of Trenton, had a reading of 517 colonies per 100 ml of water.

The numbers are reported on the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy website at deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw. The report included the following statement:

“High bacteria: High readings of E. coli bacteria can also be a health concern; samples above 235 colonies per 100 ml water are considered high. Incidental ingestion of water from lakes that have recently tested high significantly increases the chance of an illness associated with ingestion of E. coli bacteria.”

Bader Memorial Lake No. 6, northeast of Grand Island, had an E. coli reading of 299 colonies per 100 ml.

The only other alert was for Pawnee Lake west of Lincoln, which tested 8.25 parts per billion of microcystin, a toxin associated with algae blooms. No contact with the water is recommended.

Samples are typically collected on Monday and results listed on Thursday or Friday.