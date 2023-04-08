The Lincoln County Commissioners on Monday will discuss and approve a memorandum of agreement between the county, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Nebraska State historic preservation officer for the Sutherland North Bridge Project.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse and may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.
The commissioners will:
- Discuss and consider Nebraska Office of Highway Safety Click-It or Ticket mini-grant from May 15 to June 4.
- Authorize the chairman to sign the SLFRF award agreements with Grace Ministries Food Pantry and The Salvation Army.
- Authorize participation in a tour hosted by Murphy Tractor May 1-3.
- Consider adoption of a resolution to publish a general notice of adoption for the black-tailed prairie dog management plan.
- Authorize the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.