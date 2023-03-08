Sutherland FFA is slated to host their annual labor and pie auction March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sutherland Public Schools north gym. A free will donation dinner is scheduled, with the auction to follow. An auction fundraiser will offer FFA members' for a 6-hour day of service to the highest bidders.

FFA members can help with projects and general assistance, and can work individually or as pairs. Skills FFA members have include, but aren’t limited to: roping, branding, farming, painting, gardening, yard cleanup, mowing and babysitting.

The proceeds from the dinner and auction will be utilized by the FFA to continue agricultural enrichment programs, travel to competitions and community service projects.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The Sutherland FFA chapter completes a monthly community service project, which has included rural trash cleanup, Christmas at the Cody’s, Valentine flower delivery to the elderly, sporting and rodeo concession stand help.

“Our members give back to our local communities every day, we hope that people will come out to support our efforts,” said FFA advisor Ashely Hensley. “These students are the future of agriculture and leadership.”