The North Platte Community College volleyball team will begin accepting pre-orders for Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls Tuesday.

The Sweet Saloon is a fundraiser for Knights Volleyball. It’s hosted every year at the McDaid Activities Center in conjunction with Nebraskaland Days, the official state celebration.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers spend days making “melt-in-your-mouth” cinnamon rolls, the proceeds from which go toward NPCC volleyball scholarships.

“I would like to thank Hiland Dairy for their donation of products to make this fundraiser the success that it is,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC Knights head volleyball coach. “We have such great community support with this, and I always enjoy getting the girls in the community for them to see their support.”

The actual event is June 13 to 15, but it’s recommended that orders be called in or placed online ahead of time to ensure rolls are available. Pre-orders can be made at commerce.cashnet.com/MPCCNPWVS and 308-535-3696 up until noon the day before rolls are needed.

The cost is $22 per dozen in advance or $25 at the door. Half dozen orders will also be accepted.

The cinnamon rolls can be picked up at McDaid Elementary, the Do-It Center, Westfield Pharmacy, Sports Shoppe and the Welcome Center on NPCC’s South Campus.

A delivery option is also available with a $5 fee for those who order a minimum of two dozen rolls.