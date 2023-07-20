Emerald ash borer was identified in Kearney and Grand Island in 2020. Since then, “there are some trees that have been removed” due to EAB infestations, said Elizabeth Exstrom. “Others that have been removed because they were dead or dying, but without a positive EAB infestation being reported in those trees.”

Exstrom is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln horticulture extension educator for a 25 county region that includes those two cities. She is also a certified arborist (trained tree care specialist).

She added, “We do have a lot of trees that are either infested lightly or not infested,” as far as anyone knows. However, “It could be in the tree for four to eight years before we start to notice (EAB) infestation.” EAB tends to start near the top of a tree and move further down from one year to the next.

Solid data is also lacking because, like North Platte, “Both cities have been trying to update tree inventories.” City tree inventories are typically done every 10 years or so, but it is an arduous process, typically requiring a lot of volunteer time.

EAB was previously identified in a number of eastern Nebraska locations.

EAB originated in Asia and was first identified in the United States in 2002, when it was found in southeast Michigan. That is according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Since then it has spread to 30 states, where it “is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees.” It is suspected to have traveled in wood packing materials from Asia.

As for UNL Extension recommendations, Exstrom said, “We're still saying the same things we said in 2020.”

Mulching and watering appropriately are always important when it comes to keeping trees healthy. However, “Emerald ash borer can go after trees in any condition,” she said. That is why EAB is such a serious threat. By contrast, the native borers are attracted to very young, old or drought-stressed trees.

Still, deciding whether to apply chemicals to an ash tree can be a difficult decision for homeowners, said Exstrom. Aside from the cost, the chemicals must be applied at the correct time of year and in the correct way in order to be effective.

Considering that the tree will need to be treated every year or every other year, it could add up to quite a sum of money over the life of the tree. In some cases, an appropriate response may be to apply chemicals to keep a tree healthy until a long range plan for the area can be implemented, said Exstrom. No new ash trees should be planted. Mountainash, a small ornamental tree, is not a true ash, so will not be attacked by EAB.

Exstrom recommends that people notice things like internal rot and crown dieback to help determine whether a tree is a good candidate for treatment. If a tree is not in good health it may not take up enough of the insecticide for the treatment to be effective. Once a tree has already started to die back, whether from EAB, drought or another cause, insecticide treatments are not likely to be cost effective.

Exstrom cautioned that some companies may be willing to apply chemicals to a tree even when treating the tree is not warranted. It is best to go through a certified arborist.