North Platte Public Schools' top financial official says the district's full 2023-24 property tax request is "off the table" after school board members failed to ratify it at Monday night's meeting.

That failure will have several effects beyond forcing a lower tax request and an even lower 2023 tax rate, Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said Tuesday.

The school board Monday voted 4-2 in separate tallies in favor of adopting the $80.33 million budget for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1 and to claim the district's maximum possible "property tax request authority" under a firstever lid on state tax requests.

A simple four-vote majority was needed to approve the budget. But the tax-request vote fell one "yes" vote short of the 70% approval the board needed under the lid state senators adopted in May in Legislative Bill 243.

Simpson said the school board now needs a special meeting for a public hearing on a reduced tax request. Monday's vote also means that request cannot rise enough to make the district take part in Lincoln County's state-mandated "joint property tax hearing" Sept. 20, Simpson and Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said Tuesday.

Based on Simpson's figures, LB 243's basic lid will limit the district's total request for all funds from $31.83 million to just under $31 million — a drop of $849,284.

That in turn will produce a 3% cut in North Platte's school tax rate to $1.056 per $100 of taxable value, instead of a 0.34% cut under the higher tax request. K-12 schools typically account for the majority of property owners' tax bills.

Board members still can finalize the district's tax request at their regular monthly meeting Oct. 9, Simpson said. It has until Oct. 15 to submit its final property tax needs to the county.

Finally, he said, Monday's vote means the district faces a $777,848 shortfall in its general fund — about $70,000 more than the $708,352 North Platte lost in 2023-24 state aid because federal officials didn't update statewide figures on students in poverty in time.

Superintendent Todd Rhodes, Simpson, other school leaders and the school board's finance subcommittee "will be rolling up our sleeves and discuss what we can do and what we cannot do," Simpson said.

If the district has to reduce spending, "we want to make sure it's as far away from the students as possible."

Board member Emily Garrick and President Angela Blaesi voted "no" Monday night on both the budget and the effort to add another 5% in property tax request authority under LB 243's lid.

Garrick said before the first vote that she doesn't believe school officials and board members have done enough to help relieve patrons' property tax burdens.

"If we prioritize the people and the way that we treat them and the way that we support them, the way that we hold our students accountable to relieve the stress in their day, I mean, those are things that don't have to cost us very many dollars at all," she said.

On the other side of the budget-related votes were Vice President Matthew Pederson and board members Skip Altig, Jo Ann Lundgreen and Emily O'Connor.

"Every year, honestly, I lose sleep because I hate to that I have to go tell people, especially people on a fixed budget, that we're going to raise their taxes," Lundgreen said.

"But at the end of the day, I feel like we're doing that for a good reason and this (budget) is something I'm willing to support."

With the budget approved, the North Platte district's authorized spending for all funds grew by 6.3%, from $58.22 million to $61.15 million.

The unsuccessful property tax request would have been 9.7% higher than in 2022-23. But it still would have cut the district's tax rate for a fifth straight year, falling from $1.088 to $1.084 per $100.

The North Platte schools' total taxable valuation leapt about 10% for 2023, making a lower tax rate possible even at the size of the tax request school officials recommended.

The district's tax rate peaked most recently at $1.18 per $100 in 2018-19, then fell as North Platte High School and then Lake Maloney Elementary School bonds were paid off.

North Platte's 2022-23 property tax request went up just 1.4% to $29.03 million. The revised tax request for all funds will now be 6.7% higher than that instead of 9.7%.

Simpson told the school board Monday that the new budget reduces the district's contracted services, led by cuts of $300,000 in psychology services and a combined $75,475 in special-education services.

On the other hand, Simpson said, the district faces increases of 7% in staff health insurance costs, 15% for liability and workers' compensation insurance and 10% for natural gas and electricity.

Pederson and Altig, who sit on the school board's finance subcommittee with O'Connor, said they had pressed administrators to find places to cut amid those rising costs and the 6.8% decline in North Platte's state aid.

"Is there anything in this budget," Pederson asked Simpson, "that you feel we can cut that will not impact students?"

"No," Simpson replied. "Whatever staff we'd cut affects students. Everything affects students."

"If we start looking at cutting teachers, that impacts our classrooms," Pederson said. "If we don't fill some of those positions, you might have 30 students in a classroom. Nobody up here wants that."

Garrick, a former teacher, said she doesn't want to take resources away from students or teachers.

But "when you're looking at a budget, the greatest asset we have in our district is our teachers," she said. "It's not the technology that surrounds them. It's not how pretty their classrooms are. It's not new and fancy things. It's not Starbucks when you show up for a meeting to say thank you."

Emily Smith, the only speaker during the public-comment period earlier in the meeting, criticized school officials' emphasis on inflation in previous budget comments.

"We're all feeling the effects of inflation. We have to adjust accordingly," said Smith, 814 Russian Olive Road. "My question to you as the board is: What was done to try to stop this increase?"

The school board's vote to claim extra property tax request authority was required by the Legislature's first foray into limiting how much in total property tax dollars a local government may seek.

Taxing entities have faced lids since the mid-1990s — though with a variety of exceptions — on their property tax rates and their annual growth in approved spending.

Schools face a tax-rate lid of $1.05 per $100, for example, but taxes to repay bonds are excluded. Governing boards may raise spending based on valuation growth, and they can slightly exceed budget limits with a supermajority vote similar to Monday's school board vote.

LB 243 limits annual growth in school tax requests to 3% plus smaller percentages based on enrollment growth, students in poverty and students for whom English is a second language. As with the tax-rate lid, taxes to repay bonds aren't included.

Monday's failed school board vote would have let the district add another 5% in tax-request authority beyond the basic lid, based on North Platte's total average enrollment.

That would have equaled about $2.1 million in extra authority, Simpson told the board Monday, but the district would have needed to use only a fraction of that this year. The rest would have aided future budget flexibility, he said.

In other business, the school board:

■ Approved a teaching contract for Kelsey Cahill and accepted the resignations of Debra Rogers and former North Platte High School Athletic Director Jimmie Rhodes. All were part of the evening's consent agenda.

■ Recognized the North Platte Education Association as the district's certified staff bargaining agent for 2025-26.

■ Adopted the Nebraska Association of School Boards' recommended "rubric" for evaluating the performance of Superintendent Todd Rhodes.

North Platte Public Schools property taxes

Following are recent years' property tax requests and rates for north Platte public schools, including initial and revised 2023-24 figures after the school board failed Monday to exceed Nebraska's school tax-request lid. the board still must approve the revised request.

Percentages reflect changes from the previous school year.

Tax request (all funds)

■2021-22:$27,595,345

■2022-23:$29,028,574 (up 5.2%)

■2023-24(rejected): $31,831,699 (up 9.7%)

■2023-24(revised): $30,982,415 (up 6.7%)

Tax rate (all funds, per $100 of taxable value)

■2021-22:$1.08998

■2022-23:$1.08809 (down 0.2%)

■2023-24 (rejected):$1.08443 (down 0.34%)

■2023-24 (revised):$1.05550 (down 3%)

Sources: North Platte public schools, Lincoln County