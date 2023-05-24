Teenagers face enormous daily pressures that create uncertainty that sometimes leads to unfortunate and sometimes deadly decisions.

The production “Dead Serious About Life” is coming to Gothenburg at 6 p.m. on June 3 and 3 p.m. on June 4 at the high school performing arts center. The organization began in 1989 and its parent organization Mishpachah, Inc. has taken the production across the United States to more than 150,000 people.

“The goal is to save lives,” said Jeff Cottingham, pastor at Trinity Lutheran and local co-organizer of the event. “When COVID and everything else happened, we’ve had a tremendous surge in alcoholism, drug abuse, things like that among teenagers, including suicide.”

The press release said the production is “upfront, it is blunt, it is life.” The story takes place at two teenagers’ house when their parents have left for the weekend. There are characters with different personalities and the audience will hear about their problems and the teens’ views about those problems throughout the evening.

The issues discussed include abortion, alcohol, bullying, drugs, religion, self-esteem, sex and suicide.

The play will “make you laugh, cry, hurt, fear and feel, but most of all ‘Dead Serious’ will make you take a second look at life,” said the press release.

Four churches in Gothenburg are hosting the program — Trinity Lutheran, First Baptist, Cornerstone Bible and Victory Assembly. Tickets are available online for $7 in advance until May 30 or may be purchased at the door for $8 at either performance.

The website at mish-inc.com offers numerous videos and information about the program.