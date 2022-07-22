 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telegraph area Dean's Lists: July 24

Northeast Community College

President’s Honor Roll Full-Time

Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring President’s Honor Roll for full-time students for the Spring 2022 semester at. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.

Benkelman

Colton Guernsey.

Brule

Autumn Dickmander.

Mullen

Hanna Marshall.

Dean’s Honor Roll Full-Time

Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring Deans’ Honor Roll for full-time students. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.

Broken Bow

Nikki Peters.

Eustis

Sydney Vyhlidal.

Lexington

Aislinn Melo.

McCook

Konor Rakes.

North Platte

Tyler Anthony.

Pierce

Katelynn Anderson, Coltin Bauer, Ethan Dohmen, Payton Gnat, Kailey Marks, Jakob Meier, Julia Polt, Joshua Rasmussen, Dylan Svoboda.

Stapleton

Taylar Doggett.

Valentine

Geoffrey Fisbeck.

President’s Honor Roll Part-Time 

Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring President’s Honor Roll for part-time students. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.

Cody

Kenzie Barnes.

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman lists.

Callaway

Garrett F. Hrupek.

Dunning

Jaylee J. Simonson.

Gothenburg

Annica Harm.

North Platte

Isabelle E. Eisenrich.

Ogallala

Payton Stewart.

Paxton

Dane Willis Storer.

Tryon

Jared Schultis.

