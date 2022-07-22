Telegraph area Dean's Lists: July 24

Northeast Community College
President’s Honor Roll Full-Time
Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring President’s Honor Roll for full-time students for the Spring 2022 semester at. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
Benkelman
Colton Guernsey.
Brule
Autumn Dickmander.
Mullen
Hanna Marshall.
Dean’s Honor Roll Full-Time
Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring Deans’ Honor Roll for full-time students. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
Broken Bow
Nikki Peters.
Eustis
Sydney Vyhlidal.
Lexington
Aislinn Melo.
McCook
Konor Rakes.
North Platte
Tyler Anthony.
Pierce
Katelynn Anderson, Coltin Bauer, Ethan Dohmen, Payton Gnat, Kailey Marks, Jakob Meier, Julia Polt, Joshua Rasmussen, Dylan Svoboda.
Stapleton
Taylar Doggett.
Valentine
Geoffrey Fisbeck.
President’s Honor Roll Part-Time
Following is the list of Telegraph area students named to the Northeast Community College spring President’s Honor Roll for part-time students. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
Cody
Kenzie Barnes.
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman lists.
Callaway
Garrett F. Hrupek.
Dunning
Jaylee J. Simonson.
Gothenburg
Annica Harm.
North Platte
Isabelle E. Eisenrich.
Ogallala
Payton Stewart.
Paxton
Dane Willis Storer.
Tryon
Jared Schultis.