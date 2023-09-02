Thursday
6-man
Garden County 51, Paxton 50
Friday
11-man
Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22
Cozad 26, Central City 22
Crete 20, Lexington 17
Gothenburg 20, McCook 14
Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7
Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21
Sidney 21, Chase County 14
8-man
Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42
Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6
Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12
Dundy County-Stratton 34, Perkins County 20
Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18
Hyannis 53, Morrill 20
Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22
St. Pat's 36, Hi-Line 32
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20
Anselmo-Merna at Ansley/Litchfield, not reporting
South Loup at Maywood-Hayes Center, not reporting
6-man
Arthur County 50, Cody-Kilgore 54
South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade, not reporting