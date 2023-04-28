North Platte

Community College

Honors convocation

The accomplishments of North Platte Community College students and employees were recognized during the 2023 Honors Convocation Monday afternoon at NPCC.

Honorees included representatives from various college clubs and organizations and recipients of the following awards.

CABINET AWARDS

Presidential Award: Josiah Wriedt of Norfolk. The Presidential Award is presented to an outstanding student who has excelled in academics, leadership and service to the college and community.

Vice President of Instruction Award: Tessa Metschke of Chambers. The award is given to an outstanding student who has excelled in the classroom and demonstrated a commitment to continued academic achievement.

Vice President of Student Services Award: Karley Spillane, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The recognition is bestowed upon an outstanding student leader who has demonstrated a commitment to co-curricular achievement.

DIVISION AWARDS

Applied technologies

Automotive: Kyle Hort of Elwood.

Diesel: Makin Shafer and Drey Smith, both of North Platte.

HVAC: Alek DaMoude of Hershey.

Electrical: Alyssa Stark of North Platte.

Business and technology

Business: Sarah Alexander of North Platte.

Graphic design: Olivia Eckel of North Platte.

Health occupations

Nursing: Cristal Gonzalez of North Platte.

Humanities, human services and social science

Visual and performing arts: Trenton Emmon of McCook.

Mathematics and science

Math: Camrin Coco of Stapleton.

Science: Taylor Battershaw of Valentine, and Sarah Wolfe of North Platte.

SPIRIT AWARDS

Jim Sandau, Cathy Nutt, Karen Haller, Sydney Mullin, Dot Epting, Kali Griesfeller, Susan Furrow and Sarah Green. The Spirit Award is presented to individuals or groups actively involved with the college, their job and goals of their particular group. They must support college activities all year and maintain a positive outlook on the college regarding its faculty, staff, students and the mission of MPCC.

FACULTY ACHIEVEMENT IN

STUDENT SUCCESS AWARD

HaLea Messersmith, biology instructor. The award is presented to an outstanding faculty member who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to student success and student retention.

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN STUDENT SUPPORT AWARD

Kristen Grimes, student advisor. The award is given to an outstanding employee who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to student support and student retention.

Chadron State College

Student of the month

CHADRON — Makayla Denbo of Ogallala has been named the Project Strive Student of the Month for February. She is pursuing a major in general business with a minor in music.

Health professions students recognized

CHADRON — Chadron State College Students majoring in health professions were recognized at an annual banquet April 13 at Country Kitchen.

The Telegraph area students are:

Chiropractic medicine

Elise Aguilar of McCook will attend Palmer College.

Medicine

Lydia Connell of Arnold will attend UNMC.

Nursing

Aretta Brennemann of Curtis will attend UNMC West.

Physical therapy

Jordan Orr of Ogallala will attend Midwestern University.

Physician assistant

Jadelyn Beyer of North Platte will attend Union College.

Aubrey Schultis of Tryon will attend UNMC Kearney.

Radiography

Tessa Hilker of McCook will attend UNMC North Platte.