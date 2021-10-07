Tesla
Tesla is an absolute doll! He's approximately five months old. He's a little cautious of being grabbed & chased so...
About 50 firefighters and 25 assorted rigs were needed to control the blaze. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.
'This didn't need to happen': Law enforcement officer recounts Keith Allen's words during first day of murder trial
Keith Allen, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Brett Torres’ death outside Allen’s residence on the 100 block of South Chestnut Street. Opening arguments in the murder trial were heard Tuesday.
Cpl. Merit Newman of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared that the truck was going too fast to navigate the turn or that there was a mechanical problem.
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square in an idea Scott Frost had in the summer.
“One of the first things I hear from people is ‘Where did the workers go? Where did they go?’” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“I think there’s been a concerted effort” by the city “in addressing (building) nuisances throughout the community,” City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
Content by COVID Nebraska. As of Aug. 23, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, making it the first to move beyond emergency-use status in the United States.
A 34-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday afternoon to five to eight years in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He received the sentence for his part in an incident where three men armed with handguns made their way into a North Park Drive residence.
Caden Rezac threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to Cameron Bush as Ogallala edged Cozad 16-13.
Thelma Sutcliffe, who was born Oct. 1, 1906, doesn’t like anyone to make a fuss over her.