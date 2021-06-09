Thanks to North Platte's own hometown celebrity Buffalo Bill, Nebraskaland Days has been star-studded from the start

Ever since its 1965 birth in Lincoln, Nebraskaland Days has deliberately borne the stamp of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody — and shared his penchant for drawing celebrities.
The echoes of Cody’s Wild West Show and indoor stage shows could yet be heard during the event’s recent North Platte golden anniversary in the parade, the rodeo, the Western-tinged family events and the Frontier Revue.
All those features made the event’s 1968 move from Lincoln, as did the annual Buffalo Bill Award, which for 40 years honored leading contributors to Western family entertainment. The Nebraskaland Days Concert Series, launched in 1975, also has lured its share of famous performers.
Many of them well knew, or came to know, that they were walking in Cody’s footsteps.
Buffalo Bill Award
John Wayne never received the Buffalo Bill Award. Neither did Robert Duvall, who filmed Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Rain People” in Keith County in 1968 and later had notable roles in Wayne’s “True Grit” (1969) and the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.”
The credit for finding so many worthy and willing Buffalo Bill Award winners belongs to the late North Platte sculptor Ted Long, said Bob Phares, mayor from 1969 to 1976, and Bob McChesney and Kim Baxter, Nebraskaland Days board presidents successively in 1986-87 and 1987-88.
A miniature of Long’s statue of Cody adorned the trophy given each winner during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Long, who hosted President Ronald Reagan for lunch during his 1987 visit to North Platte, died in 2006 and received the final Buffalo Bill Award posthumously in 2007.
“He’s the one who really made that happen, because he got to know some of these particular Western actors and actresses,” Baxter said. “They’d purchase some of his artwork, because most of his artwork was Western-themed.”
Phares chuckles at the memory of Andy “Jingles” Devine, the second North Platte winner (after Leif Erickson of “The High Chaparral”). Devine, who played Roy Rogers’ sidekick Cookie and appeared with Wayne in director John Ford’s “Stagecoach” (1939), told local reporters he had hunted in Nebraska for 20 years and hoped to do so for “another 20 years.”
Devine was serious, said Phares, who as mayor was an ex-officio Nebraskaland Days board member.
“The thing I remember most about Andy was him saying, ‘Mayor Bob, I want to come back here and I want to go hunting,’” he said, imitating Devine’s frog-like voice. “So I said to him, ‘Well, I don’t know what your schedule is, but it depends on what you want to hunt.’ He said, ‘Well, some of them birds.’ Well, that’s a fall event, so we gave him some parameters, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s the last we’ll ever hear of that.’
‘So I’m at City Hall one day, and the secretary out there said, ‘Bob, there’s a funny-sounding guy on the phone who says you’re going to create a hunting party for him.’ So I get on the phone. ‘Mayor Bob, it’s Andy! I’m a-ready to come back to go hunting!’ And I said, ‘OK, give me some dates.’ ‘Well, I got it nailed down already!’”
Phares couldn’t go himself, he said, but Devine indeed came to hunt.
Another delightful honoree was 1971 winner Slim Pickens, whose bad-guy character Taggart would break up a brawl in Mel Brooks’ 1974 Western spoof “Blazing Saddles” by exclaiming: “What in the wide, wide world of sports is-a goin’ on here?”
Before and after turning to films, Pickens earned his spurs as a rodeo performer. Despite his memorable turn as B-52 pilot Maj. T.J. “King” Kong in 1964’s “Dr. Strangelove” (in place of an injured Peter Sellers), Western films dominated his resumé, including the 1966 remake of “Stagecoach” (in 1969 winner Devine’s role) and Wayne’s “The Cowboys” in 1972.
“I’m real honored to be put into this company to receive this award. I’d wait a thousand years for it,” Pickens, who died in 1983, told North Platte reporters.
Two “Gunsmoke” icons won the Buffalo Bill Award consecutively: Amanda Blake (Miss Kitty, 1972), the award’s only female winner, and Ken Curtis (Festus, 1973). Blake “was very gracious,” Phares said, though she seemed puzzled “why she was receiving this award.”
Curtis enjoyed his Nebraskaland Days visit so much, Phares said, that he took part in the downtown mock gunfight. “Festus” might have been disposing of the bad guys when Phares, who then had his insurance office across East Fifth Street from Mutual Savings and Loan, was talking on the phone with an East Coast agent “who knew nothing about Nebraska.”
As the cowboys and bank robbers shot it out, the agent “said, ‘What in the world is all that in the background?’” Phares recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it, they’re just robbing the bank across the street, and there’s a gunfight out on the street.’ ‘Holy cow, get off the phone and get under the desk!’”
The award’s biggest A-list winner — Grand Island native Henry Fonda — might have relished his North Platte time the most.
During his 1975 visit, Fonda (also an amateur painter) called the Professional Western Art Exhibit “very impressive.” He had high praise for the Frontier Revue, then in its sixth year featuring the music of Sidney physician-composer Dr. James E. Thayer.
“It’s contagious,” Fonda said. “They’re having so much fun you can’t help but enjoy it.”
Phares said he and his wife, Margene, saw Fonda frequently for brief periods. “I was really in awe of him, of course, as I think most everybody was,” he said. “What a very gracious and unassuming and neat guy to spend some time with.”
Then Fonda stunned Phares by saying: “Someday, you’re going to run for something besides the mayor of North Platte, and when that happens, call me and I’ll be glad to come and help any way I can.”
Like Devine, Fonda was as good as his word. When Phares ran for the Republican nomination for governor, Fonda — a liberal Democrat, like his daughter Jane — recorded a radio commercial for Phares and flew to Nebraska in April 1978 for campaign appearances with him in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.
It was toward the end of Nebraska’s annual sandhill crane migration, Phares remembered. “We flew out to Grand Island and did the event there, and (Fonda) wanted to fly up and down the Platte so he could see the cranes, because he had a great memory of the cranes. So we did that.”
Other well-known Buffalo Bill Award winners included anti-pollution icon Iron Eyes Cody in 1978 (an Italian-born actor who played many Native American roles); the rugged Sam Elliott in 1980 (later the “Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner” voice); Western novelist Louis L’Amour in 1981; and “singing cowboy” Gene Autry in 1983.
Nebraskaland Days Concert Series
Fonda’s 1975 Nebraskaland Days visit coincided with the debut of its concert series, which scored a big leadoff name.
Marty Robbins, who would die the same year as Fonda, had been country music’s leading stars for nearly 20 years. He had broadened his repertoire, he told Telegraph reporter Jim Dickerson, but still played his cowboy songs: “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation” (1957), “El Paso” (1959) and “Devil Woman” (1962).
He had regularly toured in Nebraska and considered west central Nebraskans “my kind of people,” Robbins said. “They’re not involved in the ‘rat race’ as much as people in the bigger cities.”
Garth Brooks has never played Nebraskaland Days, but Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis and the late Tammy Wynette have. The late Mel Tillis, The Oak Ridge Boys and Dierks Bentley have appeared twice, a club joined by Charlie Daniels, Alabama and Florida-Georgia Line during this year’s June 13-23 celebration.
One guest singer stands above all: the Man in Black, Johnny Cash.
He played a doubleheader concert on June 13, 1987, with his wife, June Carter Cash, and her family’s Carter Family gospel group. Nearly 5,000 people attended the opener, despite temperatures in the 90s, and some 8,000 showed up for the nightcap. Both shows featured Cash’s biggest hits: “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “Ragged Old Flag,” “Jackson” (with June) and “I Walk the Line.”
Cash visited with reporters at the Wild West Arena after touring Scout’s Rest Ranch. “I’m a fan (of Buffalo Bill), and there’s a possibility I might play him in a movie someday,” he said. “I wanted to see where he lived.”
Country royalty visited again in 1994 when Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson performed separately and together, with Jennings’ wife Jessi Colter, herself a successful country artist, joining her husband in duets.
Several well-known rock and pop acts have played Nebraskaland Days: Jerry Lee Lewis, Daryl Hall and John Oates, The Doobie Brothers, Styx, Journey, The Monkees. And comedian Jeff Foxworthy was riding his initial wave of popularity when he opened in 1995 for Sawyer Brown.
More than 10,000 crammed the arena to hear Foxworthy’s clever “You Might Be a Redneck If …” routine. “If you own a home that is mobile and 14 cars that aren’t … If you think the last four words of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ are ‘Gentlemen, start your engines’ … If your horse has a nicer trailer than you do …”
Then, he declared, you might be a redneck.