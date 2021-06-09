Thanks to North Platte's own hometown celebrity Buffalo Bill, Nebraskaland Days has been star-studded from the start

Curtis enjoyed his Nebraskaland Days visit so much, Phares said, that he took part in the downtown mock gunfight. “Festus” might have been disposing of the bad guys when Phares, who then had his insurance office across East Fifth Street from Mutual Savings and Loan, was talking on the phone with an East Coast agent “who knew nothing about Nebraska.”

As the cowboys and bank robbers shot it out, the agent “said, ‘What in the world is all that in the background?’” Phares recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it, they’re just robbing the bank across the street, and there’s a gunfight out on the street.’ ‘Holy cow, get off the phone and get under the desk!’”

The award’s biggest A-list winner — Grand Island native Henry Fonda — might have relished his North Platte time the most.

During his 1975 visit, Fonda (also an amateur painter) called the Professional Western Art Exhibit “very impressive.” He had high praise for the Frontier Revue, then in its sixth year featuring the music of Sidney physician-composer Dr. James E. Thayer.

“It’s contagious,” Fonda said. “They’re having so much fun you can’t help but enjoy it.”