The best time of the year to run? Some enthusiasts believe fall is ideal

Malinda Hayes will run in nearly any condition during the year.

She would just prefer it doesn’t happen to be the climate-controlled ones indoors.

“When winter comes and it’s icy or below 10 degrees then I have to go inside,” Hayes said. “I still run but I do not enjoy the treadmill.”

What she does prefer is this time of the year.

“I do like running in the fall,” said Hayes, a veteran of eight marathons. “Mainly for me its about the cooler temperatures. The changing colors are pretty but I run in the morning, it’s dark out.”

Her feelings on both the fall and outdoor running are shared by others.

“Fall is just a gorgeous (seasonal) transition with the cooler weather and just beautiful things to look at,” said Trudy Merritt, the director of the Platte River Fitness Series. “It’s the trees and also the changing of color in other vegetation, and the (Halloween) decorations have started to pop up as you are running through neighborhoods.

“There are some people who don’t mind running in the heat (of the summer) but there are the health concerns that comes with the extreme (high) temperatures,” Merritt said. “With the fall, that isn’t a consideration any more.”

Thirty teams took part in the Platte River Series Lake-to-Lake relay this past Saturday that came after the Autumn River Run half-marathon and 5K event at the start of October.

Merritt competed in a half marathon in South Dakota in the week between the events for what she said was, “purely for the scenery. It’s beautiful.”

“It’s not a coincidence that you see a large number of spring and fall longer distance races, especially in the fall,” Merritt said. “And it’s no coincidence that three longest events — two half-marathons and the relay race all take place in late September or October. It’s just easier to run through the day or for a longer amount of time in cooler temperatures.”

Hayes competes in every Fitness Series event during the year. She took up running as her level of exercise increased over the years after she was diagnosed with diabetes in late 2003.

Her first 5K was in ’09 and her love of running grew from there. She hits the road and trails five days a week, and typically runs from between a 5K to five miles each time. She has lost 100 pounds over the years.

“I usually have a friend that (runs) with me so its nice to catch up events,” Hayes said.

Especially on the fall runs.

Merritt agrees.

She loves to run in Cody Park year round, but also enjoys the trails along Centennial Park at this time of the year.

“The view along Centennial trails is amazing, especially right now as the trees are almost at a peak,” Merritt said. “It is exquisite and inspiring. It is so beautiful. Also you get a feeling of not being in the city limits but out in nature-kind of a feeling. It is amazing.”