Third graders in North Platte will be bringing home baby blue spruce trees during the week of Arbor Day. Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday of April every year in Nebraska.

“Please plan ahead,” said Mary Shimmin, chair of North Platte City Tree Board. Selecting a good planting location is critical, she said in a written statement.

A blue spruce can grow over 20 feet wide and 50 feet high, so a proper distance from sidewalks, streets, buildings, power lines and other trees is important. Renters should obtain permission from the landlord before planting in the yard.

Shimmin provided these additional tips:

Plant in an area away from lawnmowers and out of foot traffic.

Remove from the container or packaging and separate the roots a little.

Plant the tree at the same depth it stood in the container or root base, with plenty of room for the roots to grow.

Place soil around the tree; make sure it is firmly planted in the hole but not tightly packed.

Water trees often to keep the soil damp for several weeks.

Mark the spot with a stick or flag to make smaller trees noticeable.

The first Arbor Day was observed in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, according to arborday.org. At the suggestion of Nebraska Secretary of State J. Sterling Morton people all over the state planted joined the cause. It is estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted that day.

Arbor Day was declared a legal state holiday in 1885. Now Arbor Day is observed throughout the United States.