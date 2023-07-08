To celebrate it’s 10th year of operation, the Prairie Arts Center hosted an open house for the public Friday.

Artists held demos, craft beer was sold and some musicians, such as the nationally recognized Wildwoods, performed.

On the first floor gallery, cast metal artist Woody Stauffer of Minneapolis, Minnnesota, placed many of his works on display. He went to grad school at Fort Hays State University where he said nobody in the cast forge world works alone.

“It’s a great community to be a part of,” he said. “Everyone has to support each other. That’s what I was drawn to at first, it was just the community of it. To run an iron furnace you have to have so much people working together in unison. It’s like being on a team, like a sports team in a way.”

Stauffer‘s works featured three themes. His earlier works involved combining pre-existing metal works, such as musical equipment or poles found at a junk yard fused or welded together with an original cast of his own.

He then went on to pure casting. One of his pieces involved directly etching in a sand mold by hand before pouring iron over top of it. It allowed him to create a symmetrical piece while adding asymmetrical detail when viewed up close.

His latest works feature 3D prints that are then used to make casts, creating more symmetrical designs.

“You got that digital fineness to it,” he said.

Another artist, Karen Pochop was painting a cloud on a vertical canvas In her studio.

“If people would really pay attention to the outdoors, they’ll see the different gradation of a blue sky,” she said. “It’s not all one color of blue. And so it’s really cool. Especially if you can get out to the actual horizon line. And the very bottom just above your trees will turn into this color (white). And then higher up it goes, it gets darker blue.”

She said since she started painting, she has never looked at anything outside or even her pets the same.

“Everything I look at is in a totally different eye now,” she said.

She has shared that vision with her family saying her husband, a photographer himself, and her kids have been able to appreciate the way things look more because of the eye she developed as a painter.

Tim O’Neill is a mixed media artist who started out as a traditional painter but discovered the power of experimenting in a digital environment.

He finished two paintings of animals after printing them out and pouring resin over them with different pouring techniques. He said the ability to use “ctrl+z in” (undo) a virtual environment has allowed him to “fail forward.”

“The more I fail, the more I’m learning …,” he said. “... especially if I’m learning how to continuously fail forward and if i can figure out how to make it cost less when I fail.”

Making a mistake digitally means he can make a new print in five minutes and try again.