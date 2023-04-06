Three vehicles were involved in an accident on mile marker 185 on Highway 30 between North Platte and Maxwell.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a westbound Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line on Highway 30 and struck an eastbound Dodge pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

After the initial collision, the trailer dislodged from the truck and struck another vehicle.

Three juveniles from the westbound vehicle were transported to Great Plains Health with non life-threatening injuries. All were alert and awake.

Sheriff Raleigh Kramer said no drugs or alcohol appear to be involved at this time.