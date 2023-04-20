The USDA’s monthly Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook, shows fed steers in the 5-area marketing region averaging $165.56 per hundredweight (cwt) in March. That is over $26 higher than a year ago. Reported prices for the week ending April 9 (week 13 of the year), set a record at $173.10 per cwt, surpassing the previous high set in late Nov., 2014.

The 5-area marketing region is Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

“The recent surge in prices may be attributed to stronger demand in the North, where packing capacity is the greatest but market-ready supplies may be relatively tighter,” reads the report. “Weekly negotiated prices for Nebraska have jumped $11 per cwt since the end of March. . . The Nebraska steers averaged $175.37 per cwt, $5.42 over the reported prices in Texas.”

The report points to higher relative availability of fed cattle in the South compared with Nebraska. It speculates that Nebraska feedlots are keeping cattle longer to achieve desired carcass grades, because of the effects of poor winter weather. “As a result, packers likely had to increase prices paid for fed cattle in Nebraska relative to southern markets,” reads the report.

However, in March, the percent of cattle that had been on feed more than 150 days in Nebraska was about the same as last year, at about 3%. That contrasts with Texas, where about 33% of their cattle had been on feed over 150 days in March, compared with about 30% in 2022.

The beef/cattle summary places the annual beef production outlook at 26.8 billion pounds, with is 110 million pounds higher than last month’s projection. “Cattle prices are raised on firm demand. The trade forecast is raised for both imports and exports.”

The U.S. was second largest exporter of beef and chicken in 2022, following Brazil, and second in pork exports, after the European Union.

The full report is available at.ers.usda.gov/publications/