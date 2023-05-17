Spending all of one’s time indoors can make people, and plants, soft. Often plants need to be “hardened” before they are placed in their permanent locations in the garden, said David Lott in a press release. He is a horticulture educator for University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, based in North Platte.
Lott gave the following tips for garden success:
- Before planting, place new plants outside in a protected area. From day to day, gradually move them further into locations exposed to the sun and wind. (Be sure to water as needed. Plants in packets and containers can dry out quickly.)
- Allow up to two weeks for this hardening process if plants had no outdoor exposure prior to being purchased.
- Bring plants inside in the case of a potential freeze.
- Do not plant tomato, pepper, eggplant, cucumber, squash or melon plants until the soil temperature reaches a minimum of 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Soil temperature can be determined by placing a thermometer at a depth of three to four inches in early morning. Variations across a given property can exist due to shade, mulch layers, elevation, etc.
As a general guide, soil temperature readings across the state are reported at cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature.