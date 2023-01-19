Total and top individual donors to regional election candidates, 2022

Following are final figures on donations and spending for listed candidates in west central Nebraska’s 2022 election races for the Legislature, Nebraska Public Power District board, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master.

Legislative District 42

Sen. Mike Jacobson

(Appointed to Legislature Feb. 23, 2022)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $413,232

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $414,166.92

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $4,399.28

• Loans: Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $120,000

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $2,500 ($7,500); Olson Farms, rural Hershey, $1,500; Enterprise Holdings Inc., St. Louis, $1,000; Kum & Go, Des Moines, Iowa, $1,000; Caesars Enterprise Services LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada, $1,000

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: Kenneth W. Luce, Dallas, Texas, $5,000; Sean Cowan, Edmond, Oklahoma, $5,000; Scott Erickson, North Platte, $1,000

Chris Bruns

(Combined 2021-22)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $141,785.85

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $140,220.07

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $1,428.78

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: Shrake Body Shop Inc., North Platte, $1,872 (in-kind, digital billboard)

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): Kent Weems, rural Stapleton, $400 ($1,000)

Legislative District 44

Teresa Ibach

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $100,215.44

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $77,839.25

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $22,376.19

• Loans: Teresa Ibach, rural Sumner, zero ($10,000 repaid in reporting period)

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Nebraska Public Power District

Subdistrict 4

Bill Hoyt (incumbent)

(2022 only)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $18,350.88

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $15,681.10

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $5,669.78

• Loans: Bill Hoyt, rural McCook, $3,000

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

David Gale

(filed 2022)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $76,516.67

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $76,491.54

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $25.13

• Loans: David Gale, North Plate, none ($5,000 repaid in reporting period)

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: Kyle Arganbright, Valentine, $1,000

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $71,632.80

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $71,434.29

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $198.51

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $143,765

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $131,791.23

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $12,310.95

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $42,814.45

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $38,023.74

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $4,790.71

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(Combined 2021-22)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $442,556.99

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $458,688.46

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): zero

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): Howard Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750); Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750)

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

• Donations (as of Dec. 31): $58,371.08

• Spending (as of Dec. 31): $49,091.27

• Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $9,279.79

• Loans: none

• Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

• Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none