The Chase County Fair and Expo has been canceled for 2020.
Chase County Fair Board members last week unanimously decided to cancel all fair events, according to a press release.
“We want to let the public know that we held out as long as we could in hopes that we would be able to have all of our events, but it became unrealistic under the current Direct Health Measures to guarantee public safety,” fair board members wrote in the press release.
The fair was to have run Aug. 9-16 in Imperial. The board is still working on details regarding 4-H and FFA events, “but our hope is that our youth have the opportunity to showcase their hard work and talents” that week, according to the release.
Refunds will be sent to those who had purchased fair tickets. Details on refunds will be announced soon.
