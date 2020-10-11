Two compete for board of directors spot on Twin Platte Natural Resources District

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District spreads across nearly 4,300 square miles, covering 13 communities across parts of Arthur, Keith, Lincoln and McPherson counties.
Seven individuals are on the ballot this year seeking four-year terms on the board of directors, which directs the district’s policies in flood control, soil erosion, irrigation runoff, grasslands and wildlife and groundwater quantity and quality.
Incumbents Shane Storer (Subdistrict 1), Robert W. Wiseman (Subdistrict 4) and Dennis L. Schilz (Subdistrict 5) are all running unopposed.
Incumbent Jerry L. Weaver and challenger Ken G. Anderson are both on the ballot in Subdistrict 3, but Anderson says he intends to move outside the area and would not accept the seat if elected.
That leaves the only contested race in Subdistrict 2 between Judy Pederson and Ryan O. Sellers.
Here is a closer look at that race. The candidates’ answers have been edited.
Judy Pederson
Pederson, 60, the owner of Pro Printing and Graphics in North Platte, is seeking to return to the NRD board. She served as an at-large member from 2015 to 2019 before running against state Sen. Mike Groene for the District 42 legislative seat.
Pederson also served two terms on the North Platte City Council and serves on the University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors, Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness and the North Platte Trails Network.
Q: What are your strengths or qualities that make you the best candidate for this position?
A: I grew up on a farm (about 60 miles south of North Platte) so we had dry land, we had pasture, we had irrigation. So I grew up very familiar with what goes into farming, irrigating, crop rotation, water resources and water management. That is a strength for me having that background.
Q: The board members can be considered land stewards. What does that mean to you, or being a conservationist?
A: It means a lot of different things. Part of it is that we have the rivers that run through the district and how those are managed and the impact it has on the land on either side of the river. Just the irrigation itself and making sure that we have adequate water resources for generations to come. It’s weed management and planting the right kind of trees at the banks of the rivers. Also, cedar trees out in the pastures have been such an issue, so Twin Platte works a lot with contractors who cut those down to try and bring back those grasslands and allow those pastures to renew. It’s kind of a whole gamut of things.
Q: What are your thoughts on the water integrated management plan and data programs within the district? Is it working in your mind, or are there some adjustments you would like to see done?
A: They’ve only been at this for about a year and a half, and to have almost half the landowners signed up (for the programs) is pretty amazing. I think what that shows is the irrigators are finding true value to the program. I think all the things Twin Platte partners with help the irrigators to understand better and to turn out not only a better product so they can have more bushels to sell but also have more profit off it. I think this is something that will help them to really understand how to manage their farms the best way they can to be the most profitable and also conserve the water.
Q: What are your views on the NCORPE project in providing water to both the Republican and Platte river basins and its partnerships with affected natural resource districts?
A: It was actually implemented before I came on the board. It was the best option at the time and no one has come up with a better option. The biggest disagreements now is how it is managed and the NCORPE organization owning the land. In my mind I love seeing (the property) go back to dry land and what it really was supposed to be. I know that has been a change in the (property taxes) for school districts and just some different things that have had to have been adjusted from irrigated to dryland values. As far as NCORPE owning the property, I think it goes back to what makes the most sense. We don’t want to have an issue where we separate land from water in terms of ownership rights. I think that leads us down a path that has unintended consequences in the future. To me it’s about maintaining water rights, and if that means it has to be with the land, let’s find some good uses for it.
Q: What is your view on the development and use of wind turbines?
A: I am all about renewable energy. I have (seven) grandchildren and I want them to have the nice life that I have, and I don’t see how that is going to happen if we continue down the path with what is going on with climate change. I think we’ve got to be smart. We’ve got to look at wind energy, solar energy. We’ve got to look at all of that and figure out what makes sense.
Ryan Sellers
Sellers, 40, the owner of Sellers Sales Trailers, is making his initial campaign for a spot on the NRD board. He was a candidate for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in District 3 in 2018.
Sellers experience in the political field also includes a dozen years’ involvement with the Lincoln County Republican Party, including two terms as its chairman.
Q: What are your strengths or qualities that make you the best candidate for this position?
A: I grew up in the area and been involved with ranching all of my life. The NCORPE (property) is right next door to me, so I’m really familiar with it. That is the main reason I am running is because of (the project) and the mismanagement of it. Now they’re talking about putting wind turbines out there. What’s going on out there is a mess.
Q: The board members can be considered land stewards. What does that mean to you, or being a conservationist?
A: Well, if you want to be a steward of the land, the first thing is to be a steward of the water. Pumping millions of gallons down a creek is not being a good steward of the water. We’ve got the best groundwater in any place in the country and it is being dumped down the creek. People think paying $2 for a gallon of gas is too much, but they go out and buy a $2 bottle of water and think nothing of it. What happens when the water is all gone?
Q: What are your thoughts on the water integrated management and data programs within the district? Is it working in your mind, or are there some adjustments you would like to see done?
A: We’re going to have to do something. Right now we are not doing anything, There’s no meters on the wells. A lot of people don’t want them and that’s fine. I’ve heard some people say we’ve got to take the end gun off the pivots. We’ve got to do something. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to figure it out. Maybe it’s retiring some of the new acres, I don’t know. Right now we are pumping more water out of Lincoln County than we ever have.
Q: What are your views on the NCORPE project in providing water to both the Republican and Platte river basins and its partnerships with affected natural resource districts?
A: Well, you can’t unring the bell. When that whole deal got started, there were 40,000 acres in Kansas that could have been set aside for the Republican (River). The Twin Platte never should have got involved with (the project). We did and we bailed out the Republican watershed while we still have our own problems. We need to sell this (NCORPE project) land and figure out what we are going to do for the Twin Platte. Our taxes left and our water is leaving.
Q: What is your view on the development and use of wind turbines?
A: We need to stop the wind turbines before they get any further down the road. I don’t want them in my backyard and I don’t want them anywhere. They are terribly inefficient and not good for anything.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!