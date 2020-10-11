Two compete for board of directors spot on Twin Platte Natural Resources District

Q: What are your strengths or qualities that make you the best candidate for this position?

A: I grew up on a farm (about 60 miles south of North Platte) so we had dry land, we had pasture, we had irrigation. So I grew up very familiar with what goes into farming, irrigating, crop rotation, water resources and water management. That is a strength for me having that background.

Q: The board members can be considered land stewards. What does that mean to you, or being a conservationist?

A: It means a lot of different things. Part of it is that we have the rivers that run through the district and how those are managed and the impact it has on the land on either side of the river. Just the irrigation itself and making sure that we have adequate water resources for generations to come. It’s weed management and planting the right kind of trees at the banks of the rivers. Also, cedar trees out in the pastures have been such an issue, so Twin Platte works a lot with contractors who cut those down to try and bring back those grasslands and allow those pastures to renew. It’s kind of a whole gamut of things.

Q: What are your thoughts on the water integrated management plan and data programs within the district? Is it working in your mind, or are there some adjustments you would like to see done?