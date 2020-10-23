Letter to the Editor: Inter-Church Reserve passing into history

This last week we had our next to the last Inter-Church Reserve meeting after 98 years of existence. The present board determined after the many monthly meetings of diminishing attendance, the reluctance of some of the churches cooking dinner for the membership and church participation, it was time to reconsider new directions for the organization.

This noble organization for the past 50 years has sponsored the Nebraskaland Days Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. The Inter-Church Reserve was organized in 1922 by several civic-minded men of mainline churches at that time, to foster respect, cooperation and harmony between the churches of North Platte. The original membership represented were the Presbyterian, the First Lutheran, the Baptist, the Church of Christ, the Methodist and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. This organization was one of a kind in this part of the country, and sadly, we have to keep up with the changes in our society.