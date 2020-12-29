3rd man arrested in Saturday shooting incident in North Platte

A third man was arrested Monday in connection with a Saturday confrontation and shooting that wounded an 18-year-old man.
Joseph J. Martino, 41, is charged with three felonies: making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
Martino made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon and County Judge Joel Jay set his bail at $50,000. Martino must provide 10% of that to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7.
Brayden Divine, 22, and Logan J. Divine, 20, are scheduled for preliminary hearings the same day on a combined four felony counts in connection with Saturday’s incident.
Police were called at 8:11 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue after someone heard gunshots. The 18-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health about the same time with gunshot wounds to his legs.
He and the Divines had gotten into an argument at the latter’s residence over the price of 5 ounces of marijuana wax the 18-year-old wanted to buy, according to a police press release and court records.
After being told to leave, the 18-year-old said, he got into the passenger side of the vehicle he had arrived in. He was shot through the door, he told police.
Martino was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder said in an updated press release.
According to court records, Martino contacted the police department Monday and told an investigator that he fired a handgun one time into the ground from that seat before leaving. Martino said his intent was to scare the Divines so they would not shoot again. He added that he later hid the gun in his shed, Elder said.
Lincoln County prosecutors Monday charged Brayden Divine with first-degree assault, using a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building. Logan Divine was charged with being an accessory to a felony.
Jay set bail Monday for the Divines at $200,000 for Brayden and $25,000 for Logan. Each may be released if 10% of his bail is posted.