3rd man arrested in Saturday shooting incident in North Platte

A third man was arrested Monday in connection with a Saturday confrontation and shooting that wounded an 18-year-old man.

Joseph J. Martino, 41, is charged with three felonies: making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Martino made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon and County Judge Joel Jay set his bail at $50,000. Martino must provide 10% of that to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7.

Brayden Divine, 22, and Logan J. Divine, 20, are scheduled for preliminary hearings the same day on a combined four felony counts in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Police were called at 8:11 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue after someone heard gunshots. The 18-year-old arrived at Great Plains Health about the same time with gunshot wounds to his legs.

He and the Divines had gotten into an argument at the latter’s residence over the price of 5 ounces of marijuana wax the 18-year-old wanted to buy, according to a police press release and court records.