Three Michigan residents — a 30-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman — were arrested Thursday on suspicion of drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, a trooper stopped an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander for speeding near mile marker 167 on I-80 around 10 p.m.
The trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car revealed more than a pound of marijuana and a handgun.
The three were all arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to distribute and having no drug tax.
The 31-year-old woman driver also was charged on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a weapon while committing a felony.
The three were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
In addition, two Aurora, Colorado, residents — a 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman — were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple drug charges and a weapon count.
According to a state patrol release, a trooper stopped a westbound Kia Optima for speeding on I-80 near mile marker 183 at 1:40 p.m.
The trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. In a subsequent search of the car, NSP found three pounds of marijuana, an ounce of methamphetamine, roughly five grams of heroin and more than 20 dosages of prescription opioids. A handgun was also found inside the car.
The woman was charged on suspicion of two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Both suspects were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
