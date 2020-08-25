A 23-year-old North Platte woman is charged with three felonies after she allegedly struck two individuals with a vehicle during an altercation Sunday.
Shantoya I. Charging Elk was arraigned in Lincoln County Court on Monday on two counts of second-degree assault and a count of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Charging Elk, who remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $25,000 bail, has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 3.
She must provide 10% of the bail amount to be released.
According to a North Platte Police Department incident report, officers responded to a call at 6:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Sixth Street and McCabe Avenue.
The officers were informed that a disturbance had started a few blocks away between individuals in two vehicles and had continued at the intersection, where the groups confronted each other.
One person showed up in a third vehicle, a white van. According to court documents, Charging Elk got into the van and punched and kicked that individual out of the vehicle.
She then put the van in drive and hit that individual and another person with the vehicle. According to court records, she then got out of the vehicle and threw the van keys in an unknown direction.
According to the police report, Charging Elk walked away from the scene but was located nearby. She was arrested without incident.
One victim was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries, while the other individual suffered minor injuries.
