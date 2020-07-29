A 37-year-old Paxton man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Wednesday for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Nathan Goulding will also serve four years of supervised probation after his prison term. There is no parole within the federal system.
According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office, law enforcement officers contacted Goulding and Logan Anderson at their Paxton residence on April 9, 2019.
Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Central Nebraska Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement task force received a search warrant for the property after a “distinct odor of marijuana” was detected at the residence.
A total of 65 grams of methamphetamine was collected in the subsequent search along with a digital scale and numerous drug paraphernalia.
Anderson pleaded guilty to the same offense in December and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 12.
