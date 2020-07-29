Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN LOGAN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 230 AM CDT. * AT 937 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... STAPLETON, GANDY, LOGAN, TARBOZ LAKE AND HOAGLAND. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE HALF INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 92 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 218 AND 245. HIGHWAY 97 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 16. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 86 AND 116. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. &&