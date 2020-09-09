The Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s property tax rate would fall to its lowest level in 15 years under the 2020-21 budget board members will consider Thursday evening.
Board members will hold a 7:30 p.m. public hearing on the nearly $20.5 million budget, with final votes planned during the 7:45 p.m. regular meeting.
The NRD board will meet in the conference room on the second floor of Great Western Bank at 111 S. Dewey St. in North Platte.
The budget hearing and meeting are open to the public, but the conference room will be set up to maintain social distancing to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
NRD officials are asking visitors to wear face masks at least until all board members and visitors are assembled in the room, according to the meeting’s agenda.
They also should keep a mask on if they can’t maintain a 6-foot distance from others. If someone is suspected of COVID-19 symptoms, he or she may be asked to keep a mask on, the agenda says.
Next year’s total spending for the four-county NRD would be 2.2% higher than the $20.06 million budget for 2019-20.
Twin Platte’s property tax request, however, would remain at just below $1.5 million for the third straight year.
The NRD’s tax rate would fall by 2.3%, from 2.29 cents to 2.24 cents per $100 of taxable value, if the board approves the 2020-21 budget.
That rate, made possible by a 2.34% increase in the NRD service area’s taxable value, would be Twin Platte’s lowest since it charged just over 1.5 cents per $100 in 2005-06.
Its tax rate climbed after that, General Manager Kent Miller said, as the NRD prepared and adopted an “integrated management plan” regulating surface water and groundwater use under a 2004 state law.
To store funds for buying “offset water” from willing users to meet Platte River flow targets, Twin Platte charged 6.9 cents per $100 five consecutive fiscal years from 2009-10 through 2013-14, Miller said.
The NRD’s tax rate has steadily declined since, he said. Meanwhile, the district spent only 22% of its 2019-20 budget, most of which reflects the presence of nearly $14.45 million in saved funds.
“The reason we have carryover dollars is (so) we can do (water) projects as we need to” under the integrated management plan, Miller said.
Most of the NRD’s staff time also goes to meeting its four counties’ water obligations, he said, but the district also continues its traditional tree-planting, grassland, conservation and education programs.
Twin Platte covers all or parts of Arthur, Keith, Lincoln and McPherson counties.
