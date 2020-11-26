Feather River, Mac's Creek features on Nebraska Wine Passport

LINCOLN — Feather River Vineyards in North Platte and Mac’s Creek Vineyard & Winery in Lexington are among Nebraska’s local operations supported by the Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s Nebraska Wine Passport program.

NWGGA is encouraging Nebraskans to enjoy good wine and support local businesses, but time is running out to earn stamps from local wineries and tasting rooms. The deadline to complete passports is Dec. 15, the organization said in a press release.

Participants with 10 stamps will earn a passport T-shirt and additional stamps will be entered in drawings for wine accessories and wine bucks. The program’s goal is to raise awareness for area wineries and help local businesses throughout the state.

“There’s still time to start your Nebraska Wine Passport and receive stamps towards wine bucks, T-shirts and more,” said Kylie Schildt, executive director of NWGGA. “Supporting local businesses is more important than ever, and the Nebraska Wine Passport offers a great opportunity to visit area wineries and tasting rooms with friends and family, earn stamps toward prizes, and get a head start in purchasing holiday gifts.”