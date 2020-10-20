'Trying to navigate this new normal': Mid-Plains United Way begins 2020-21 fundraising campaign

The Mid-Plains United Way officially kicks off its 2020-21 campaign Thursday with a goal of $200,000.

Executive Director Alisha Forbes said the board has had many challenges this year with COVID-19.

“We are just trying to navigate this new normal,” Forbes said. “Now, more than ever, our partner agencies need our help so that way they can continue to provide their services.”

Forbes said fundraising has been going on behind the scenes, but on Thursday the campaign goes fully public with its “buy one, give one” drive-through feed from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Platte River Mall.

The drive-through on Thursday costs $10 for a plate of food and another $10 for the second plate to go to someone else. They will be delivered to the Connection Homeless Shelter, according to a press release last week.

“All the proceeds go to our partners,” Forbes said. “We are trying to reach businesses and individuals, whether they want to meet virtually or in person, because there are a lot of people in our community who need help.”

The organization, Forbes said, has received many phone calls and “people come up to us and say ‘thank you.’”