BHECN names 2020 award recipients

Each year, the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska recognizes individuals who make a significant impact in the behavioral health field in the state of Nebraska. Awards are given annually for distinguished service, ambassadorship and courage, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“It is one of the highlights of our year to be able to honor individuals who are mentoring others and advocating greater awareness for behavioral health careers in Nebraska,” said BHECN Director Dr. Marley Doyle. “My thanks and congratulations go to our 2020 honorees for making an impact on the future of behavioral health.”

This year, BHECN created the Champion Award, a new award category that recognizes professionals who are champions for behavioral health in their community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, honorees will receive this year’s awards by mail, although BHECN leaders hope to eventually recognize honorees in a public setting.

The 2020 award recipients are listed below in the Nebraska communities in which they practice.

» Kearney — Hugo Gonzalez Nieto, MD, Distinguished Service Award.

» Beatrice — Kim Hill, PhD, LP, NCSP, Ambassador Award.