Arthur County results
Arthur County results

Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 260

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 21

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 3

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 228

Chris Janicek (D) 21

Gene Siadek (L) 21

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 261

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 14

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 8

COUNTY TICKET

Arthur County Board of Commissioners

Mark Wilson (R) 246

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 47

Steve Erdman 234

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 140

No 67

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 138

No 67

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 142

No 62

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 152

No 59

County Court

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 154

No 54

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 2

JoEtta Brown 190

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 192

Twin Platte Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Shane Storer 249

Educational Service Unit 16

District 12

Claudia Melvin 250

SCHOOL TICKET

Arthur County School Board (vote for 3)

Jared Storer 246

Jason Ohm 234

Andrew Bures 236

VILLAGE TICKET

Arthur Village Board

(vote for 2)

Dawn Alber 67

Dave Gochenour 45

David C. Sizer 34

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 103

Against 148

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 112

Against 120

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 146

Against 84

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 116

Against 141

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 119

Against 138

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 118

Against 138

