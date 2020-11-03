Arthur County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 260
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 21
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 3
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 228
Chris Janicek (D) 21
Gene Siadek (L) 21
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 261
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 14
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 8
COUNTY TICKET
Arthur County Board of Commissioners
Mark Wilson (R) 246
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 47
Steve Erdman 234
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 140
No 67
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 138
No 67
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 142
No 62
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 152
No 59
County Court
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 154
No 54
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 2
JoEtta Brown 190
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 192
Twin Platte Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Shane Storer 249
Educational Service Unit 16
District 12
Claudia Melvin 250
SCHOOL TICKET
Arthur County School Board (vote for 3)
Jared Storer 246
Jason Ohm 234
Andrew Bures 236
VILLAGE TICKET
Arthur Village Board
(vote for 2)
Dawn Alber 67
Dave Gochenour 45
David C. Sizer 34
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 103
Against 148
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 112
Against 120
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 146
Against 84
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 116
Against 141
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 119
Against 138
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 118
Against 138
