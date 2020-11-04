Blaine County results

Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 280
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 35
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 2
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 222
Chris Janicek (D) 35
Gene Siadek (L) 34
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 238
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 23
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 17
STATE TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 234
Tanya Storer 79
COUNTY TICKET
Blaine County Board
District 2
Roger Guggenmos (R) 91
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 162
No 51
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 160
No 49
8th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Mark D. Kozisek
Yes 174
No 48
County Court
Retain Judge Kale B. Burdick
Yes 161
No 49
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 3
Kirk R. Crawley 220
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 209
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 4
Write-in 0
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 210
Wayne V. Licking 194
SCHOOL TICKET
Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)
Tyson Cox 302
Tedd N. Teahon 299
Michelle Milleson 305
Anselmo-Merna School Board (vote for 3)
Ben Cooksley 5
Tom Griffith 7
Courtney Marsh 1
Brandon Miller 3
Michelle Miller 5
Sandy Priest 3
Loup School Board (vote for 3)
Greg Brown 0
Luke Glidden 0
Kent W. Lewis 0
Sargent School Board (vote for 3)
Chandra Horky 0
J.D. Keefe 0
Laura Kipp 0
Tammera Moody 0
VILLAGE TICKET
Brewster Village Board (vote for 2)
Donna Baker 7
Dunning Village Board (vote for 3)
Chet Wales 42
Dan Sheets 19
Gary Payne 5
Carol Harris 3
Halsey Village Board (vote for 3)
Linda Cowdin 3
Kris Ganoung 3
Cole Seeley 3
Blaine County Surveyor
For election of county surveyor 217
Against election of county surveyor 58
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 111
Against 166
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 137
Against 129
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 215
Against 68
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 172
Against 127
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 155
Against 140
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 171
Against 124
