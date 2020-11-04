 Skip to main content
Blaine County results
Blaine County results

Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 280

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 35

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 2

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 222

Chris Janicek (D) 35

Gene Siadek (L) 34

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 238

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 23

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 17

STATE TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 234

Tanya Storer 79

COUNTY TICKET

Blaine County Board

District 2

Roger Guggenmos (R) 91

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 162

No 51

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 160

No 49

8th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Mark D. Kozisek

Yes 174

No 48

County Court

Retain Judge Kale B. Burdick

Yes 161

No 49

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 3

Kirk R. Crawley 220

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 209

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 4

Write-in 0

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 210

Wayne V. Licking 194

SCHOOL TICKET

Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)

Tyson Cox 302

Tedd N. Teahon 299

Michelle Milleson 305

Anselmo-Merna School Board (vote for 3)

Ben Cooksley 5

Tom Griffith 7

Courtney Marsh 1

Brandon Miller 3

Michelle Miller 5

Sandy Priest 3

Loup School Board (vote for 3)

Greg Brown 0

Luke Glidden 0

Kent W. Lewis 0

Sargent School Board (vote for 3)

Chandra Horky 0

J.D. Keefe 0

Laura Kipp 0

Tammera Moody 0

VILLAGE TICKET

Brewster Village Board (vote for 2)

Donna Baker 7

Dunning Village Board (vote for 3)

Chet Wales 42

Dan Sheets 19

Gary Payne 5

Carol Harris 3

Halsey Village Board (vote for 3)

Linda Cowdin 3

Kris Ganoung 3

Cole Seeley 3

Blaine County Surveyor

For election of county surveyor 217

Against election of county surveyor 58

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 111

Against 166

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 137

Against 129

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 215

Against 68

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 172

Against 127

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 155

Against 140

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 171

Against 124

