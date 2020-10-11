Candidates face off for North Platte Public Schools Board of Education seat

She said the board and administration seem to have been listening to parents and the health officials.

“With those things, I’m very happy, very proud of them,” Blaesi said. “So far it’s been good. Unfortunately, it’s a weird time and none of us really know how to handle it, so all we can do is listen to each other, lean on each other and work together.”

Blaesi emphasized the importance of community members communicating with board members.

“I’ve talked to numerous board members who have told me that people just don’t reach out and talk,” Blaesi said. “They don’t call them; they have a problem, but they don’t go to them and talk to them.”

Blaesi said she loves to talk and wants folks to feel comfortable reaching out to her.

“I want to be informed on how they feel about the different things that are happening and listen to them and be able to hear their side,” Blaesi said. “I’ve had a few people who have reached out to me and said, ‘If you get elected, I want to talk to you about this, or this.’ It’s kind of interesting to hear their perspective.”

She has two daughters who are students at North Platte High School and a son who graduated from there.