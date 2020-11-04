 Skip to main content
Custer County results
Custer County results

Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 4,996

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 768

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 113

Write-in 17

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 4,733

Chris Janicek (D) 522

Gene Siadek (L) 353

Write-in 81

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 5,006

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 573

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 194

Write-in 2

COUNTY TICKET

Custer County Board

District 2

Tammy Kleeb (R) 580

District 4

Dwain K. Bryner (R) 889

District 6

Lynn Longmore (R) 756

Special Issue

Replace elected county surveyor with appointed surveyor?

FOR election 3,605

AGAINST election 1,561

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 3,472

No 954

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 3,407

No 955

8th Judicial District

County Court

Retain Judge Kale B. Burdick

Yes 3,473

No 891

Retain Judge Mark D. Kozisek

Yes 3,479

No 914

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 3

Kirk R. Crawley 4,795

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 4,155

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 2,032

Wayne V. Licking 1,704

Loup Valleys Public Power District

At Large (vote for 3)

Harry J. Walahoski 36

Marvin Scheideler 31

Alphonse A. Kowalski 32

Grady Gydesen 29

Dawson Public Power District

Dawson Subdivision

Robert Kennicutt 48

Middle Loup Public Power and Irrigation District

Subdivision 1

Martin J. Riddle 390

Central Platte Natural Resource District

Subdistrict 1

Jay Richeson 190

Lower Loup Natural Resource District

Subdistrict 1

Jim Adams 2,968

Subdistrict 2

Alan D. Petersen 1,292

Subdistrict 3

Todd Nitsch 214

Loup Basin Reclamation District

Subdivision 3

Randy Treptow 350

Educational Service Unit 10

District 8

Teresa L. Osborn 3

SCHOOL TICKET

Anselmo-Merna School Board (vote for 3)

Ben Cooksley 390

Tom Griffith 241

Courtney Marsh 226

Brandon Miller 192

Michelle Miller 440

Sandy Priest 309

Broken Bow School Board (vote for 3)

J.B. Atkins 1,490

Mary A. Shaw 1,659

Amy Staples 1,670

Ansley School Board

(vote for 3)

Jaimee Bailey 449

Peter Cunningham 422

Tim Loy 450

Sargent School Board

(vote for 3)

Chandra Horky 367

J.D. Keefe 278

Laura Kipp 387

Tammera Moody 334

Arnold School Board

(vote for 3)

Duane L. Bowers 371

Jennifer Dalrymple 277

Eric J. Nelson 375

Terrance A. Schacher 120

Justin Strasburg 278

Callaway School Board

(vote for 3)

Rhonda Pandorf 560

Jim Phelps 548

Michael Reiff 449

Ord School Board

(vote for 3)

Lisa M. Farrens 44

Heidi K. Proskocil 50

Josh Zangger 47

Arcadia School Board

(vote for 3)

Matt Skaggs 18

Jolene Greenland 11

Sandra Hulinsky 16

Loup County School Board (vote for 3)

Greg Brown 5

Luke Glidden 3

Kent W. Lewis 4

Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)

Tyson Cox 2

Michelle Milleson 2

Tedd N. Teahon 2

Cozad School Board

(vote for 3)

Ann K. Burkholder 2

Joel Carlson 2

Michele R. Starman 4

Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)

Kyle Fornoff 45

Becky Jobman 57

Kelly Terrell 49

S-E-M School Board

(vote for 3)

Jennifer L. Anderson 22

Kirby D. Burden 14

Brock Elsen 18

Jana Hoos 14

Rachel Hrasky 22

Todd Ibach 7

Litchfield School Board (vote for 3)

Mitchell Feldman 81

James R. Holm 83

Cole Lewandowski 82

CITY TICKET

Broken Bow City Council

East Ward

Christopher A. Myers 479

Lawrence D. Stump 255

West Ward

Jacob Holcomb 614

Broken Bow Airport Authority (vote for 2)

David Minnick M.D. 1,457

Write-in 34

Sargent City Council

At Large (vote for 2)

Gerry Sheets 231

Tim Clayton 204

Sargent Airport Authority

John D. Troxel 244

VILLAGE TICKET

Anselmo Village Board

(vote for 3)

Dan Burnett 56

Terry Haskell 60

Bob Blakely 55

Ansley Village Board

(vote for 3)

Trenton Fecht 176

Write-in 78

Arnold Village Board

(vote for 2)

Dusty Stutzman 155

Glen Bowers 253

Aaron Olson 278

Arnold Lottery Issue

Yes (for lottery) 180

No (against) 204

Berwyn Village Board

(vote for 2)

Write-in 35

Callaway Village Board

(vote for 2)

Ken Pitkin 289

Write-in 30

Comstock Village Board (vote for 3)

Dennis D. Johnson 24

Write-in 66

Mason City Village Board (vote for 3)

Dennis C. Tompkin 50

Kalla Sawyer 53

Sarah Zimmer 54

Merna Village Board

(vote for 3)

Allen Williams 111

Justin R. Potter 131

Write-in 9

Oconto Village Board

(vote for 2)

Mark Rempe 50

Karen Dockweiler 61

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 2,593

Against 2,611

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 2,626

Against 2,398

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 3,854

Against 1,313

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 2,565

Against 2,937

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 2,601

Against 2,927

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 2,785

Against 2,714

