Custer County results

Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 4,996
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 768
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 113
Write-in 17
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 4,733
Chris Janicek (D) 522
Gene Siadek (L) 353
Write-in 81
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 5,006
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 573
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 194
Write-in 2
COUNTY TICKET
Custer County Board
District 2
Tammy Kleeb (R) 580
District 4
Dwain K. Bryner (R) 889
District 6
Lynn Longmore (R) 756
Special Issue
Replace elected county surveyor with appointed surveyor?
FOR election 3,605
AGAINST election 1,561
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 3,472
No 954
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 3,407
No 955
8th Judicial District
County Court
Retain Judge Kale B. Burdick
Yes 3,473
No 891
Retain Judge Mark D. Kozisek
Yes 3,479
No 914
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 3
Kirk R. Crawley 4,795
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 4,155
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 2,032
Wayne V. Licking 1,704
Loup Valleys Public Power District
At Large (vote for 3)
Harry J. Walahoski 36
Marvin Scheideler 31
Alphonse A. Kowalski 32
Grady Gydesen 29
Dawson Public Power District
Dawson Subdivision
Robert Kennicutt 48
Middle Loup Public Power and Irrigation District
Subdivision 1
Martin J. Riddle 390
Central Platte Natural Resource District
Subdistrict 1
Jay Richeson 190
Lower Loup Natural Resource District
Subdistrict 1
Jim Adams 2,968
Subdistrict 2
Alan D. Petersen 1,292
Subdistrict 3
Todd Nitsch 214
Loup Basin Reclamation District
Subdivision 3
Randy Treptow 350
Educational Service Unit 10
District 8
Teresa L. Osborn 3
SCHOOL TICKET
Anselmo-Merna School Board (vote for 3)
Ben Cooksley 390
Tom Griffith 241
Courtney Marsh 226
Brandon Miller 192
Michelle Miller 440
Sandy Priest 309
Broken Bow School Board (vote for 3)
J.B. Atkins 1,490
Mary A. Shaw 1,659
Amy Staples 1,670
Ansley School Board
(vote for 3)
Jaimee Bailey 449
Peter Cunningham 422
Tim Loy 450
Sargent School Board
(vote for 3)
Chandra Horky 367
J.D. Keefe 278
Laura Kipp 387
Tammera Moody 334
Arnold School Board
(vote for 3)
Duane L. Bowers 371
Jennifer Dalrymple 277
Eric J. Nelson 375
Terrance A. Schacher 120
Justin Strasburg 278
Callaway School Board
(vote for 3)
Rhonda Pandorf 560
Jim Phelps 548
Michael Reiff 449
Ord School Board
(vote for 3)
Lisa M. Farrens 44
Heidi K. Proskocil 50
Josh Zangger 47
Arcadia School Board
(vote for 3)
Matt Skaggs 18
Jolene Greenland 11
Sandra Hulinsky 16
Loup County School Board (vote for 3)
Greg Brown 5
Luke Glidden 3
Kent W. Lewis 4
Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)
Tyson Cox 2
Michelle Milleson 2
Tedd N. Teahon 2
Cozad School Board
(vote for 3)
Ann K. Burkholder 2
Joel Carlson 2
Michele R. Starman 4
Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)
Kyle Fornoff 45
Becky Jobman 57
Kelly Terrell 49
S-E-M School Board
(vote for 3)
Jennifer L. Anderson 22
Kirby D. Burden 14
Brock Elsen 18
Jana Hoos 14
Rachel Hrasky 22
Todd Ibach 7
Litchfield School Board (vote for 3)
Mitchell Feldman 81
James R. Holm 83
Cole Lewandowski 82
CITY TICKET
Broken Bow City Council
East Ward
Christopher A. Myers 479
Lawrence D. Stump 255
West Ward
Jacob Holcomb 614
Broken Bow Airport Authority (vote for 2)
David Minnick M.D. 1,457
Write-in 34
Sargent City Council
At Large (vote for 2)
Gerry Sheets 231
Tim Clayton 204
Sargent Airport Authority
John D. Troxel 244
VILLAGE TICKET
Anselmo Village Board
(vote for 3)
Dan Burnett 56
Terry Haskell 60
Bob Blakely 55
Ansley Village Board
(vote for 3)
Trenton Fecht 176
Write-in 78
Arnold Village Board
(vote for 2)
Dusty Stutzman 155
Glen Bowers 253
Aaron Olson 278
Arnold Lottery Issue
Yes (for lottery) 180
No (against) 204
Berwyn Village Board
(vote for 2)
Write-in 35
Callaway Village Board
(vote for 2)
Ken Pitkin 289
Write-in 30
Comstock Village Board (vote for 3)
Dennis D. Johnson 24
Write-in 66
Mason City Village Board (vote for 3)
Dennis C. Tompkin 50
Kalla Sawyer 53
Sarah Zimmer 54
Merna Village Board
(vote for 3)
Allen Williams 111
Justin R. Potter 131
Write-in 9
Oconto Village Board
(vote for 2)
Mark Rempe 50
Karen Dockweiler 61
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 2,593
Against 2,611
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 2,626
Against 2,398
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 3,854
Against 1,313
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 2,565
Against 2,937
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 2,601
Against 2,927
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 2,785
Against 2,714
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.