Dawson County results
Dawson County results

Dawson County election results

Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/

Michael R. Pence (R) 6,487

Joseph R. Biden/

Kamala D. Harris (D) 2,484

Jo Jorgensen/

Jeremy Cohen (L) 156

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 6,429

Chris Janicek (D) 1,819

Gene Siadek (L) 475

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 6,746

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 1,937

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 278

COUNTY TICKET

Dawson County Board

District 1

E. Dean Kugler (R) 2,148

District 4

P.J. Jacobson (R) 1,830

District 5

Rod Bates Reynolds (R) 952

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 6,210

No 1,397

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 6,113

No 1,405

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 6,181

No 1,372

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 6,179

No 1,383

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 6,329

No 1,339

Central Community College Board

District 2

Linda J. Heiden 7,223

At Large

Sam Cowan 7,061

Central Platte Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Jay Richeson 4,381

Subdistrict 2

Dwayne Margritz 3,121

Subdistrict 3

Marvion Reichert Jr. 107

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 2

Wayne V. Licking 0

Dawson Public Power District

Dawson Subdivision

Robert Kennicutt 2,728

Educational Service Unit 10

District 8

Teresa L. Osborn 4,566

County Weed Board (vote for 3)

Dean E. Brand 5,611

Matt Hothem 5,096

SCHOOL TICKET

Lexington School Board (vote for 3)

Cindy Benjamin 1,888

Carlos Saiz 1,997

Larry Steinberger 1,797

Cozad School Board (vote for 3)

Ann Burkholder 1,503

Joel Carlson 1,226

Michele R. Starman 1,366

Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)

Kyle Fornoff 1,255

Becky Jobman 1,478

Kelly Terrell 1,203

Overton School Board (vote for 3)

Heather Brennan 349

Joel Meier 422

Keith Rudeen 362

S-E-M School Board (vote for 3)

Jennifer L. Anderson 135

Kirby D. Burden 128

Brock Elsen 100

Jana Hoos 236

Rachel Hrasky 223

Todd Ibach 107

Callaway School Board (vote for 3)

Rhonda Pandorf 8

Jim Phelps 8

Michael Reiff 9

Elm Creek School Board (vote for 3)

Suzanne Brodine 0

Morgan Fouts 8

Ryan Harbur 4

Lynette J. Mitchell 6

J.C. Ourada 8

Elwood School District (vote for 3)

Kelly Gydesen 177

Bryant Knoerzer 165

Nicholas Niemeier 147

Eustis-Farnam School District (vote for 3)

Michael Oberg 148

Jeffrey Loshonkohl 142

Alan L. Smith 126

Nick Toberer 89

CITY TICKET

Lexington City Council

(vote for 3)

Jeremy Roberts 1,300

Steve Smith 1,348

Dora A. Vivas 1,586

Cozad City Council

East Ward

Ronald L. Olds 667

West Ward

Torrey Kloppenborg 346

Debra S. McArdle 323

Gothenburg City Council

East Ward

J Buddenberg 400

William J. Rahjes 374

West Ward

Jeffrey M. Kennedy 627

Lexington Airport Authority (vote for 2)

C. Rex Adams 1,511

Dwayne Margritz 1,680

Cozad Airport Authority

6-year term (vote for 2)

Stephen Hanna 1,302

4-year term

Allison Donner 1,363

Gothenburg Airport Authority

6-year term (vote for 2)

Lorie Hoesel 847

Roger W. Tederman 1,224

VILLAGE TICKET

Eddyville Village Board (vote for 2)

Sara J. Nichols 28

Gary L. Rohde 42

Farnam Village Board

(vote for 3)

Cory S. Heath 40

Darla Lungrin 58

William Penton 23

Michael J. Russman 65

Rebecca Tobin 25

Overton Village Board (vote for 3)

Ron Davey 154

Robert A. Ditson 73

Rob Ecklund 81

Art Kiger 71

Ray Maring 30

Howard Roth 117

Jeremy Shubert 109

Sumner Village Board (vote for 3)

Cale Eacker 95

Eddy Dean Nichols 119

Jeff Refior 59

Troy Ross 71

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 4,544

Against 3,508

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 4,621

Against 3,234

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 6,333

Against 1,799

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 4,567

Against 4,066

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 4,511

Against 4,162

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 4,775

Against 3,876

Breaking News