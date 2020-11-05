Dawson County results

Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/
Michael R. Pence (R) 6,487
Joseph R. Biden/
Kamala D. Harris (D) 2,484
Jo Jorgensen/
Jeremy Cohen (L) 156
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 6,429
Chris Janicek (D) 1,819
Gene Siadek (L) 475
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 6,746
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 1,937
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 278
COUNTY TICKET
Dawson County Board
District 1
E. Dean Kugler (R) 2,148
District 4
P.J. Jacobson (R) 1,830
District 5
Rod Bates Reynolds (R) 952
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 6,210
No 1,397
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 6,113
No 1,405
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 6,181
No 1,372
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 6,179
No 1,383
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 6,329
No 1,339
Central Community College Board
District 2
Linda J. Heiden 7,223
At Large
Sam Cowan 7,061
Central Platte Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Jay Richeson 4,381
Subdistrict 2
Dwayne Margritz 3,121
Subdistrict 3
Marvion Reichert Jr. 107
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 2
Wayne V. Licking 0
Dawson Public Power District
Dawson Subdivision
Robert Kennicutt 2,728
Educational Service Unit 10
District 8
Teresa L. Osborn 4,566
County Weed Board (vote for 3)
Dean E. Brand 5,611
Matt Hothem 5,096
SCHOOL TICKET
Lexington School Board (vote for 3)
Cindy Benjamin 1,888
Carlos Saiz 1,997
Larry Steinberger 1,797
Cozad School Board (vote for 3)
Ann Burkholder 1,503
Joel Carlson 1,226
Michele R. Starman 1,366
Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)
Kyle Fornoff 1,255
Becky Jobman 1,478
Kelly Terrell 1,203
Overton School Board (vote for 3)
Heather Brennan 349
Joel Meier 422
Keith Rudeen 362
S-E-M School Board (vote for 3)
Jennifer L. Anderson 135
Kirby D. Burden 128
Brock Elsen 100
Jana Hoos 236
Rachel Hrasky 223
Todd Ibach 107
Callaway School Board (vote for 3)
Rhonda Pandorf 8
Jim Phelps 8
Michael Reiff 9
Elm Creek School Board (vote for 3)
Suzanne Brodine 0
Morgan Fouts 8
Ryan Harbur 4
Lynette J. Mitchell 6
J.C. Ourada 8
Elwood School District (vote for 3)
Kelly Gydesen 177
Bryant Knoerzer 165
Nicholas Niemeier 147
Eustis-Farnam School District (vote for 3)
Michael Oberg 148
Jeffrey Loshonkohl 142
Alan L. Smith 126
Nick Toberer 89
CITY TICKET
Lexington City Council
(vote for 3)
Jeremy Roberts 1,300
Steve Smith 1,348
Dora A. Vivas 1,586
Cozad City Council
East Ward
Ronald L. Olds 667
West Ward
Torrey Kloppenborg 346
Debra S. McArdle 323
Gothenburg City Council
East Ward
J Buddenberg 400
William J. Rahjes 374
West Ward
Jeffrey M. Kennedy 627
Lexington Airport Authority (vote for 2)
C. Rex Adams 1,511
Dwayne Margritz 1,680
Cozad Airport Authority
6-year term (vote for 2)
Stephen Hanna 1,302
4-year term
Allison Donner 1,363
Gothenburg Airport Authority
6-year term (vote for 2)
Lorie Hoesel 847
Roger W. Tederman 1,224
VILLAGE TICKET
Eddyville Village Board (vote for 2)
Sara J. Nichols 28
Gary L. Rohde 42
Farnam Village Board
(vote for 3)
Cory S. Heath 40
Darla Lungrin 58
William Penton 23
Michael J. Russman 65
Rebecca Tobin 25
Overton Village Board (vote for 3)
Ron Davey 154
Robert A. Ditson 73
Rob Ecklund 81
Art Kiger 71
Ray Maring 30
Howard Roth 117
Jeremy Shubert 109
Sumner Village Board (vote for 3)
Cale Eacker 95
Eddy Dean Nichols 119
Jeff Refior 59
Troy Ross 71
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 4,544
Against 3,508
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 4,621
Against 3,234
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 6,333
Against 1,799
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 4,567
Against 4,066
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 4,511
Against 4,162
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 4,775
Against 3,876
