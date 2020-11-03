 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frontier County results
0 comments

Frontier County results

  • 0

Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 863

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 47

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 10

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 797

Chris Janicek (D) 48

Gene Siadek (L) 46

Write-in 4

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 842

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 44

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 15

Write-in 1

COUNTY TICKET

Frontier County Board

District 1

J.R. Houser (R) 300

Write-in 17

Frontier County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an elected office and not appointed?

FOR election 559

AGAINST election 266

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 639

No 107

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 617

No 111

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 626

No 103

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 621

No 106

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 657

No 114

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 1

Matthew E. Broz 723

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 734

Central Platte Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Jay Richeson 170

Middle Republican Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Benjie Loomis 614

At Large

Rick McConville 572

Dawson Public Power District

Dawson Subdivision

Robert Kennicutt 129

McCook Public Power District

Subdivision 1

Todd Deatrich 28

Southwest Public Power District

Subdistrict 2 (vote for 2)

Camie Cox 1

Kenneth Korell 0

Kenneth Ham 0

Kevin Fornoff 1

Landon Jutten 0

Educational Service Unit 11

District 2

Craig Philips 0

Educational Service Unit 15

District 4

Kathryn A. Repass 9

Educational Service Unit 15

District 6

Write-in 37

SCHOOL TICKET

Medicine Valley School Board (vote for 3)

Shane Farr 146

Lowell Schmidt 165

Monty Farr 61

Austin D. Klein 238

Scott Stout 259

Eustis/Farnam School Board (vote for 3)

Alan L. Smith 191

Michael Oberg 133

Jeffrey Loshonkohl 232

Nick Toberer 182

Maywood School District 46 (vote for 3)

Derrick Hansen 109

Marty Schurr 117

Barbara Fritsche 117

Darren Sellers 95

Arapahoe School District 18 (vote for 3)

Chad Carpenter 0

Rodney Whipple 0

Write-in 0

Southwest School Board (vote for 3)

Jason Kloepping 26

Duane A. Teter 25

Brooke Brooks 23

McCook School Board (vote for 3)

Teresa Thomas 17

Tom J. Bredvick 17

Brad Hays 18

Hayes Center School Board (vote for 3)

Toby Cox 8

Marian Richards 8

Jeremy Loomis 8

Elwood School Board (vote for 3)

Nicholas Niemeier 1

Kelly Gydesen 1

Bryant Knoerzer 1

Cambridge School Board (vote for 3)

Amy Sines 31

Kyle Klinkebiel 34

Kimberly Huxoll 27

COUNTY TICKET

Curtis City Council

East Ward

Joel J. Chancellor 101

West Ward

Mark T. Roblee 69

Trent Florom 45

Curtis Airport Authority

Thomas E. Brown 193

VILLAGE TICKET

Eustis Village Board

(vote for 3)

Mike Wolf 119

Brett Whittaker 146

Levi Parker 112

Steven Frazier 62

Stockville Village Board (vote for 2)

Leon R. Buker 3

Brad Wood 2

Maywood Village Board (vote for 3)

Roger C. Broeker 53

Emily Werkmeister Anders 69

Moorefield Village Board (vote for 3)

Gary Kotschwar 5

Lorn Dizmang 5

Turena Ehlers 5

Maywood Special Issue

Expand purposes of 1.5% sales and use tax to include funding of general operating expenses of the village of Maywood?

Yes 59

No 37

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 412

Against 405

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 445

Against 345

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 602

Against 218

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 427

Against 441

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 437

Against 435

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 460

Against 407

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News