Frontier County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 863
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 47
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 10
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 797
Chris Janicek (D) 48
Gene Siadek (L) 46
Write-in 4
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 842
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 44
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 15
Write-in 1
COUNTY TICKET
Frontier County Board
District 1
J.R. Houser (R) 300
Write-in 17
Frontier County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an elected office and not appointed?
FOR election 559
AGAINST election 266
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 639
No 107
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 617
No 111
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 626
No 103
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 621
No 106
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 657
No 114
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 1
Matthew E. Broz 723
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 734
Central Platte Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Jay Richeson 170
Middle Republican Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Benjie Loomis 614
At Large
Rick McConville 572
Dawson Public Power District
Dawson Subdivision
Robert Kennicutt 129
McCook Public Power District
Subdivision 1
Todd Deatrich 28
Southwest Public Power District
Subdistrict 2 (vote for 2)
Camie Cox 1
Kenneth Korell 0
Kenneth Ham 0
Kevin Fornoff 1
Landon Jutten 0
Educational Service Unit 11
District 2
Craig Philips 0
Educational Service Unit 15
District 4
Kathryn A. Repass 9
Educational Service Unit 15
District 6
Write-in 37
SCHOOL TICKET
Medicine Valley School Board (vote for 3)
Shane Farr 146
Lowell Schmidt 165
Monty Farr 61
Austin D. Klein 238
Scott Stout 259
Eustis/Farnam School Board (vote for 3)
Alan L. Smith 191
Michael Oberg 133
Jeffrey Loshonkohl 232
Nick Toberer 182
Maywood School District 46 (vote for 3)
Derrick Hansen 109
Marty Schurr 117
Barbara Fritsche 117
Darren Sellers 95
Arapahoe School District 18 (vote for 3)
Chad Carpenter 0
Rodney Whipple 0
Write-in 0
Southwest School Board (vote for 3)
Jason Kloepping 26
Duane A. Teter 25
Brooke Brooks 23
McCook School Board (vote for 3)
Teresa Thomas 17
Tom J. Bredvick 17
Brad Hays 18
Hayes Center School Board (vote for 3)
Toby Cox 8
Marian Richards 8
Jeremy Loomis 8
Elwood School Board (vote for 3)
Nicholas Niemeier 1
Kelly Gydesen 1
Bryant Knoerzer 1
Cambridge School Board (vote for 3)
Amy Sines 31
Kyle Klinkebiel 34
Kimberly Huxoll 27
COUNTY TICKET
Curtis City Council
East Ward
Joel J. Chancellor 101
West Ward
Mark T. Roblee 69
Trent Florom 45
Curtis Airport Authority
Thomas E. Brown 193
VILLAGE TICKET
Eustis Village Board
(vote for 3)
Mike Wolf 119
Brett Whittaker 146
Levi Parker 112
Steven Frazier 62
Stockville Village Board (vote for 2)
Leon R. Buker 3
Brad Wood 2
Maywood Village Board (vote for 3)
Roger C. Broeker 53
Emily Werkmeister Anders 69
Moorefield Village Board (vote for 3)
Gary Kotschwar 5
Lorn Dizmang 5
Turena Ehlers 5
Maywood Special Issue
Expand purposes of 1.5% sales and use tax to include funding of general operating expenses of the village of Maywood?
Yes 59
No 37
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 412
Against 405
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 445
Against 345
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 602
Against 218
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 427
Against 441
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 437
Against 435
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 460
Against 407
