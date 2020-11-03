 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant County
0 comments

Grant County

  • 0

Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 367

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 20

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 7

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 319

Chris Janicek (D) 14

Gene Siadek (L) 25

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 358

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 14

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 10

COUNTY TICKET

Grant County Board

Dan Vinton (R) 332

Grant County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an elected office and not appointed?

FOR election 188

AGAINST election 152

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 217

Tanya Storer 170

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 214

No 69

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 216

No 71

12th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Travis P. O’Gorman

Yes 226

No 71

Retain Judge Andrea D. Miller

Yes 220

No 66

County Court

Retain Judge Kristen Mickey

Yes 225

No 65

Retain Judge James M. Worden

Yes 219

No 69

Western Community College Board

District 1

Kimberly A. Marcy 149

Sandra C. Elliott 100

At Large

Tom Perkins 264

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Rebecca Connealy 322

Educational Service Unit 16

District 12

Claudia Melvin 320

SCHOOL TICKET

Hyannis Area Schools Board (vote for 3)

Chris Gentry 321

Rodney Boots 296

Kevin W. Anderson 336

VILLAGE TICKET

Village Board (vote for 3)

Beau D. Sanchez 77

Christopher Macy 72

Terry Keys 62

Sales and Use Tax

Shall the village of Hyannis maintain the local sales and use tax rate at the existing 1%?

Yes 96

No 15

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 153

Against 203

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 164

Against 165

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 253

Against 87

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 199

Against 163

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 192

Against 171

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 210

Against 152

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News