Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 367
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 20
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 7
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 319
Chris Janicek (D) 14
Gene Siadek (L) 25
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 358
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 14
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 10
COUNTY TICKET
Grant County Board
Dan Vinton (R) 332
Grant County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an elected office and not appointed?
FOR election 188
AGAINST election 152
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 217
Tanya Storer 170
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 214
No 69
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 216
No 71
12th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Travis P. O’Gorman
Yes 226
No 71
Retain Judge Andrea D. Miller
Yes 220
No 66
County Court
Retain Judge Kristen Mickey
Yes 225
No 65
Retain Judge James M. Worden
Yes 219
No 69
Western Community College Board
District 1
Kimberly A. Marcy 149
Sandra C. Elliott 100
At Large
Tom Perkins 264
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Rebecca Connealy 322
Educational Service Unit 16
District 12
Claudia Melvin 320
SCHOOL TICKET
Hyannis Area Schools Board (vote for 3)
Chris Gentry 321
Rodney Boots 296
Kevin W. Anderson 336
VILLAGE TICKET
Village Board (vote for 3)
Beau D. Sanchez 77
Christopher Macy 72
Terry Keys 62
Sales and Use Tax
Shall the village of Hyannis maintain the local sales and use tax rate at the existing 1%?
Yes 96
No 15
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 153
Against 203
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 164
Against 165
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 253
Against 87
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 199
Against 163
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 192
Against 171
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 210
Against 152
