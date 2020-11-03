 Skip to main content
Hayes County results
Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 377

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 45

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 5

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 329

Chris Janicek (D) 40

Gene Siadek (L) 21

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 360

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 41

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 12

COUNTY TICKET

Thomas County Board

At Large

Pam Moody (R) 377

County Surveyor

Replace elected county surveyor with appointed surveyor?

FOR election 215

AGAINST election 154

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 315

Tanya Storer 101

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 251

No 57

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 240

No 58

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 243

No 58

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 242

No 56

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 260

No 58

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 3

Kirk R. Crawley 292

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 301

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 3

Miles Maseberg 381

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 268

Wayne V. Licking 338

Educational Service Unit 16

Robert L. Jones 246

Thomas County Airport Authority

6-year term (vote for 2)

Jack Johnston 333

Timothy S. Maseberg 324

4-year term

Roy Licking 365

SCHOOL TICKET

Mullen School Board (vote for 3)

Michaell J. French 22

Travis W. Hampton 22

Dane Peterson 24

Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)

Tyson Cox 55

Michelle Milleson 59

Tedd N. Teahon 63

Thedford School Board (vote for 3)

Matt D. Blackford 128

James J. Jones 159

Bridget Licking 252

Dan DeNaeyer 83

Alison Werner 111

VILLAGE TICKET

Thedford Village Board (vote for 2)

Daniel B. Wadas 115

Halsey Village Board

(vote for 3)

Linda Cowdin 26

Kris Ganoung 25

Cole Seeley 31

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 177

Against 197

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 179

Against 175

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 277

Against 103

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 187

Against 208

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 189

Against 210

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 213

Against 185

