Hayes County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 377
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 45
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 5
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 329
Chris Janicek (D) 40
Gene Siadek (L) 21
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 360
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 41
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 12
COUNTY TICKET
Thomas County Board
At Large
Pam Moody (R) 377
County Surveyor
Replace elected county surveyor with appointed surveyor?
FOR election 215
AGAINST election 154
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 315
Tanya Storer 101
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 251
No 57
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 240
No 58
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 243
No 58
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 242
No 56
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 260
No 58
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 3
Kirk R. Crawley 292
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 301
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 3
Miles Maseberg 381
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 268
Wayne V. Licking 338
Educational Service Unit 16
Robert L. Jones 246
Thomas County Airport Authority
6-year term (vote for 2)
Jack Johnston 333
Timothy S. Maseberg 324
4-year term
Roy Licking 365
SCHOOL TICKET
Mullen School Board (vote for 3)
Michaell J. French 22
Travis W. Hampton 22
Dane Peterson 24
Sandhills School Board (vote for 3)
Tyson Cox 55
Michelle Milleson 59
Tedd N. Teahon 63
Thedford School Board (vote for 3)
Matt D. Blackford 128
James J. Jones 159
Bridget Licking 252
Dan DeNaeyer 83
Alison Werner 111
VILLAGE TICKET
Thedford Village Board (vote for 2)
Daniel B. Wadas 115
Halsey Village Board
(vote for 3)
Linda Cowdin 26
Kris Ganoung 25
Cole Seeley 31
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 177
Against 197
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 179
Against 175
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 277
Against 103
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 187
Against 208
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 189
Against 210
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 213
Against 185
