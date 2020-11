Keith County results

Keith CountyUNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKETDonald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)3,525Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)760Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)56SENATORIAL TICKETUnited States SenatorBen Sasse (R)3,337Chris Janicek (D)551Gene Siadek (L)252Write-in89CONGRESSIONAL TICKETRepresentative — District 3 Adrian Smith (R)3,540Mark Elworth Jr. (D)594Dustin C. Hobbs (L)138Write-in5COUNTY TICKETKeith County Board District 1Dale L. Schroeder (R) 746Write-in18District 5Toney Krajewski (R)805Write-in16NONPARTISAN TICKETMember of the Legislature District 47Steve Erdman3,520Write-in65JUDGESWorkers’ Compensation CourtRetain Judge Thomas E. StineYes2,905No694Retain Judge Dirk V. BlockYes2,847No71711th Judicial District District CourtRetain Judge Richard A. BirchYes2,870No729County CourtRetain Judge Edward D. SteenburgYes3,217No623Retain Judge Kent D. TurnbullYes2,970No671Mid-Plains Community College BoardDistrict 2JoEtta Brown3,455Write-in23At LargeTed A. Klug Jr. 3,364Write-in17Twin Platte Natural Resources DistrictSubdistrict 5Dennis L. Schilz3,554Write-in31Wheat Belt Public Power DistrictNorth Subdivision (vote for 2)Toni L. Blomenkamp9Marcus Milanuk8Education Service Unit 13 District 10Thomas J. Millette29Educational Service Unit 16 District 10William Eakins1,017Write-in11District 12Claudia Melvin1,103Write-in2SCHOOL TICKETOgallala School Board (vote for 3)Jim Ayres2,379Amanda Christensen2,313Write-in111Garden County School Board (vote for 3)Matthew Ardissono15Richard Paisley23Shelli L. Peterson20South Platte School Board (vote for 3)Darrel Armstrong210Amy Stanley239Patricia Welsh214Write-in8Paxton School Board(vote for 3)Leah Fote399Brittany S. Hardin361Mitch Mitchell285Jeremy Spurgin236Write-in15Perkins County School(vote for 3)Jayson Bishop3Valerie Foster3Holly Cornelius2Janet A. Lagler5Larry Pankonin0CITY TICKETOgallala City Council (vote for 3)Darrell Buck Bassett1,332Deb Schilz1,683Darryl Weddington1,428Write-in74VILLAGE TICKETBrule Village Board(vote for 3)Kenneth Armknecht95Thaddeus R. Glenn61Brian McNeff109Don Pedersen111Write-in10Paxton Village Board(vote for 3)Bob Gifford215Eric Runge192Write-in89CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVESAmendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crimeFor2,085Against1,864Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas For2,144Against1,721Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loansFor2,772Against1,095Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracksFor2,159Against1,872Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming CommissionFor2,155Against1,905Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenuesFor2,294Against1,745