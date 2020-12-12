Last North Platte City Council meeting of year will hear two Quality Growth Fund requests, see election of council president

Tuesday’s first full meeting of the reconstituted North Platte City Council — and the city’s last of 2020 — includes election of a council president and two Quality Growth Fund requests.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be able to seat more people than the past two.
Saturday’s relaxation of recent state “directed health measures” due to the COVID-19 pandemic will allow up to 32 people in the chamber instead of 16, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
City officials continue to urge residents who don’t have business before the council to follow along online or on television. Information can be found in the adjoining fact box.
The eight council members — four carryovers and four sworn in Dec. 1 — will handle 14 agenda items in addition to their planned debate on the future of the city’s “memorandum of understanding” on health regulation enforcement with the West Central District Health Department.
Election of a 2021 council president appears toward the end of the agenda. The post has been held the past three years by Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley, who helped conduct the council’s Nov. 17 meeting when then-Mayor Dwight Livingston was ill with COVID-19 and had to preside by phone.
The council will decide whether to grant two requests for help from the city’s reserved QGF sales taxes, including a $250,000 contribution toward an expanded third phase of North Platte’s five-year-old “Shot in the Arm” initiative.
Great Plains Health and other North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. members will chip in another $250,000 to help land a $500,000 Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant, chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.
Phase 3 would continue to offer incentives to build new single-family homes, duplexes and apartments, Person said.
New features would include incentives to update upper floors in the downtown Canteen District and rehabilitate up to eight North Platte homes that are at least 60 years old.
Tuesday night’s other QGF item asks the council if it wants to endorse a proposed $200,000 “performance loan” to Grand Island’s Credit Management Services Inc. to help it launch its planned North Platte office.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee cut the firm’s request nearly in half Dec. 4 before voting to forward it to the council. It endorsed the Shot in the Arm request Dec. 2.
In other business, the council will:
» Open its first “public agenda request” period at meeting’s end for people wanting to ask the council to put a particular matter on a future agenda.
Kelliher, who proposed the idea, said staff members would research requests and either resolve them or set them for a future meeting.
Speakers would have to observe the council’s usual three-minute time limit and admonition against publicly criticizing current employees, the new mayor said.
» Consider Kelliher’s nominations of former Planning Commission Chairman Greg Wilke to the Board of Adjustment and Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge to the Planning Commission.
Wilke, who previously served on the adjustment board as planning chairman, would replace newly seated City Councilman Pete Volz. Fudge would replace outgoing Planning Commission member Brent Barker.
Both appointments are part of a five-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved on a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
» Hold a third and final vote on a rezoning ordinance related to a Sutherland man’s plans to move his business from there to North Platte.
Micheal Streeter, who owns the lots at 720 W. Front St. and 617 N. Oak St., plans ultimately to combine them and build an office and shop there as the new home of Streeter Electric LLC.
The outgoing council gave 8-0 first-round approval Dec. 1 to rezoning Streeter’s lots from R-2 residential to light industrial. The newly seated council advanced the measure Dec. 1 to final reading on a 7-1 vote.
» Hold a public hearing and vote on James Hassett’s application for a conditional use permit to let him live in and run his rental business from a house at 211 W. 11th St.
Hassett intends to rehabilitate the dilapidated house, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. He also owns a metal storage building just north of the house.
» Consider a two-year agreement with Great Plains Health to enable North Platte Public Transit to carry hospital patients beyond its normal six-day-per-week operating hours.
The agreement would provide daily service to enable some newly discharged patients without other transportation to get a ride home, according to a council memorandum.
The city bus service would hire two more staff members to cover the additional hours, the memo says.
