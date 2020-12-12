Last North Platte City Council meeting of year will hear two Quality Growth Fund requests, see election of council president

Tuesday’s first full meeting of the reconstituted North Platte City Council — and the city’s last of 2020 — includes election of a council president and two Quality Growth Fund requests.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be able to seat more people than the past two.

Saturday’s relaxation of recent state “directed health measures” due to the COVID-19 pandemic will allow up to 32 people in the chamber instead of 16, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.

City officials continue to urge residents who don’t have business before the council to follow along online or on television. Information can be found in the adjoining fact box.

The eight council members — four carryovers and four sworn in Dec. 1 — will handle 14 agenda items in addition to their planned debate on the future of the city’s “memorandum of understanding” on health regulation enforcement with the West Central District Health Department.

Election of a 2021 council president appears toward the end of the agenda. The post has been held the past three years by Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley, who helped conduct the council’s Nov. 17 meeting when then-Mayor Dwight Livingston was ill with COVID-19 and had to preside by phone.