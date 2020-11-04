Lincoln County results

16 of 25 precincts reporting -- unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 9,580
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 3,226
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 272
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 9,492
Chris Janicek (D) 2,179
Gene Siadek (L) 830
Write-in 370
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 9,870
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 2,598
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 465
Write-in 13
COUNTY TICKET
Lincoln County Board
District 1
Joe Hewgley (R) 3,478
Write-in 116
District 4
Chris Bruns (R) 1,202
Write-in 26
District 5
Jerry L. Woodruff (R) 1,596
Write-in 25
NONPARTISAN TICKET
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 8,821
No 2,125
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 8,663
No 2,168
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 9,323
No 2,026
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 8,910
No 2,079
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 9,766
No 2,117
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 4
Kent O. Miller 5,407
Write-in 42
District 5
Ernie Mehl 5,053
Write-in 47
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 10,581
Write-in 93
Twin Platte Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 1
Shane Storer 2,134
Write-in 22
Subdistrict 2
Judy Pederson 1,975
Ryan O. Sellers 2,189
Write-in 24
Subdistrict 3
Jerry L. Weaver 1,533
Ken G. Anderson 1,101
Write-in 22
Subdistrict 4
Robert W. Wiseman 1,561
Write-in 13
Middle Republican Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 2
Joe Anderjaska 182
At Large
Rick McConville 172
Write-in 1
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District
Lincoln County Subdivision
Kyle Shepherd 10,176
Write-in 116
Dawson Public Power District
Lincoln Subdivision
Page R. Peterson 2,390
Write-in 13
Custer Public Power District
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 105
Wayne V. Licking 170
McCook Public Power District
Board of Directors
Subdivision
Todd Deatrich 68
Write-in 1
Educational Service Unit 15
District 6
Write-in 12
Educational Service Unit 16
District 2
Rod Rayburn 1,027
Write-in 7
District 4
Robert L. Jones 1,048
Write-in 15
District 6
Judy L. Thompson 1,490
Write-in 18
District 8
Sooky Marks 494
Write-in 3
District 10
William Eakins 252
Write-in 1
Lincoln County Weed District Board (vote for 3)
Booker Boyer 6,858
Justin Gosnell 8,081
Justin P. Roberts 7,464
Write-in 108
SCHOOL TICKET
North Platte School Board
Ward 1
Skip Altig 3,836
Write-in 40
Ward 2
Angela R. Blaesi 1,094
Brooke Luenenborg 1,040
Ward 3
Matthew D. Pederson 3,148
Write-in 47
Brady School Board
(vote for 3)
Bryan Franzen 86
Tina M. Golter 93
William Porter 56
Marge Spencer 76
Write-in 10
Maxwell School Board
(vote for 3)
Robyn Huffman 175
Casey Meyer 172
Jason Sommer 145
Write-in 6
Hershey School Board (vote for 3)
Tim Berntson 296
Steve Koch 311
Merle Konken 284
Yvette Troyer 419
Write-in 11
Sutherland School Board (vote for 3)
Brandy Buscher 245
Tory J. Copeland 184
Mike Dillard 124
Clint Elwood 129
Shad Lantis 204
Write-in 1
Wallace School Board (vote for 3)
Gavin W. McClintock 98
Write-in 14
Arnold School Board (vote for 3)
Duane L. Bowers 18
Jennifer Dalrymple 12
Eric J. Nelson 18
Terence A. Schacher 7
Justin Strasburg 16
Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)
Kyle Fornoff 27
Becky Jobman 26
Kelly Terrell 26
Maywood School Board (vote for 3)
Barbara Fritsche 59
Derrick Hansen 52
Marty Schurr 63
Darren Sellers 54
Eustis-Farnam School Board (vote for 3)
Michael Oberg 7
Jeffrey Loshonkohl 6
Alan L. Smith 8
Nick Toberer 5
Medicine Valley School Board (vote for 3)
Monty Farr 5
Shane Farr 16
Austin D. Klein 15
Lowell Schmidt 14
Scott Stout 22
Paxton School Board (vote for 3)
Leah Fote 0
Mitch Mitchell 0
Brittany S. Hardin 0
Jeremy Spurgin 0
Stapleton School Board (vote for 3)
Kimberley Kramer 70
Kristy Opela 78
Rex A. Walz 81
School Bond Election
Logan County School District
(Stapleton Public Schools)
For bonds and tax 70
Against bonds and tax 33
McPherson County School Board (vote for 3)
Lana K. Albrecht-Watson 10
Chad W. Fisher 4
Christena R. Schultis 6
Josh O. Streiff 3
CITY TICKET
Mayor — City of North Platte
John Hales 3,255
Brandon Kelliher 4,853
Write-in 40
North Platte City Council
Ward 1
James L. Backenstose 656
Donna Tryon 937
Write-in 11
Ward 2
Jim Agler 1,412
Pete Volz 1,820
Write-in 10
Ward 3
Brad Garrick 1,108
Don Kurre 687
Write-in 7
Ward 4
Lawrence Ostendorf 417
Mark Woods 874
Write-in 9
North Platte Airport Authority (vote for 2)
Alan J. Erickson 5,415
David Walsh 4,701
Write-in 56
City of North Platte Issue No. 1
Establish Economic Development Program (North Platte Quality Growth Fund)
Yes 6,253
No 1,926
City of North Platte Issue No. 2
Allocate up to $650,000/year from local sales tax to fund Economic Development Program
For 5,750
Against 2,409
VILLAGE TICKET
Brady Village Board
(vote for 3)
Write-in 15
Hershey Village Board
(vote for 2)
Carol Hernandez 67
Steve Moore 61
Todd Streeter 78
Maxwell Village Board
(vote for 2)
Cassi J. Brewer 16
Terry Gurciullo Jr. 15
Sutherland Village Board (vote for 3)
Kimberly Backer 167
Dani Jorgensen 167
Write-in 48
Wallace Village Board
(vote for 3)
Gary Hager 43
Write-in 2
Wellfleet Village Board
(vote for 3)
Write-in 21
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 7,123
Against 5,230
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 6,038
Against 6,048
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 9,431
Against 2,769
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 6,778
Against 5,758
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 6,739
Against 5,865
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 7,376
Against 5,189
