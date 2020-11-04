 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County results
0 comments

Lincoln County results

  • 0

16 of 25 precincts reporting -- unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 9,580

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 3,226

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 272

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 9,492

Chris Janicek (D) 2,179

Gene Siadek (L) 830

Write-in 370

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 9,870

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 2,598

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 465

Write-in 13

COUNTY TICKET

Lincoln County Board

District 1

Joe Hewgley (R) 3,478

Write-in 116

District 4

Chris Bruns (R) 1,202

Write-in 26

District 5

Jerry L. Woodruff (R) 1,596

Write-in 25

NONPARTISAN TICKET

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 8,821

No 2,125

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 8,663

No 2,168

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 9,323

No 2,026

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 8,910

No 2,079

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 9,766

No 2,117

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 4

Kent O. Miller 5,407

Write-in 42

District 5

Ernie Mehl 5,053

Write-in 47

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 10,581

Write-in 93

Twin Platte Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 1

Shane Storer 2,134

Write-in 22

Subdistrict 2

Judy Pederson 1,975

Ryan O. Sellers 2,189

Write-in 24

Subdistrict 3

Jerry L. Weaver 1,533

Ken G. Anderson 1,101

Write-in 22

Subdistrict 4

Robert W. Wiseman 1,561

Write-in 13

Middle Republican Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 2

Joe Anderjaska 182

At Large

Rick McConville 172

Write-in 1

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District

Lincoln County Subdivision

Kyle Shepherd 10,176

Write-in 116

Dawson Public Power District

Lincoln Subdivision

Page R. Peterson 2,390

Write-in 13

Custer Public Power District

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 105

Wayne V. Licking 170

McCook Public Power District

Board of Directors

Subdivision

Todd Deatrich 68

Write-in 1

Educational Service Unit 15

District 6

Write-in 12

Educational Service Unit 16

District 2

Rod Rayburn 1,027

Write-in 7

District 4

Robert L. Jones 1,048

Write-in 15

District 6

Judy L. Thompson 1,490

Write-in 18

District 8

Sooky Marks 494

Write-in 3

District 10

William Eakins 252

Write-in 1

Lincoln County Weed District Board (vote for 3)

Booker Boyer 6,858

Justin Gosnell 8,081

Justin P. Roberts 7,464

Write-in 108

SCHOOL TICKET

North Platte School Board

Ward 1

Skip Altig 3,836

Write-in 40

Ward 2

Angela R. Blaesi 1,094

Brooke Luenenborg 1,040

Ward 3

Matthew D. Pederson 3,148

Write-in 47

Brady School Board

(vote for 3)

Bryan Franzen 86

Tina M. Golter 93

William Porter 56

Marge Spencer 76

Write-in 10

Maxwell School Board

(vote for 3)

Robyn Huffman 175

Casey Meyer 172

Jason Sommer 145

Write-in 6

Hershey School Board (vote for 3)

Tim Berntson 296

Steve Koch 311

Merle Konken 284

Yvette Troyer 419

Write-in 11

Sutherland School Board (vote for 3)

Brandy Buscher 245

Tory J. Copeland 184

Mike Dillard 124

Clint Elwood 129

Shad Lantis 204

Write-in 1

Wallace School Board (vote for 3)

Gavin W. McClintock 98

Write-in 14

Arnold School Board (vote for 3)

Duane L. Bowers 18

Jennifer Dalrymple 12

Eric J. Nelson 18

Terence A. Schacher 7

Justin Strasburg 16

Gothenburg School Board (vote for 3)

Kyle Fornoff 27

Becky Jobman 26

Kelly Terrell 26

Maywood School Board (vote for 3)

Barbara Fritsche 59

Derrick Hansen 52

Marty Schurr 63

Darren Sellers 54

Eustis-Farnam School Board (vote for 3)

Michael Oberg 7

Jeffrey Loshonkohl 6

Alan L. Smith 8

Nick Toberer 5

Medicine Valley School Board (vote for 3)

Monty Farr 5

Shane Farr 16

Austin D. Klein 15

Lowell Schmidt 14

Scott Stout 22

Paxton School Board (vote for 3)

Leah Fote 0

Mitch Mitchell 0

Brittany S. Hardin 0

Jeremy Spurgin 0

Stapleton School Board (vote for 3)

Kimberley Kramer 70

Kristy Opela 78

Rex A. Walz 81

School Bond Election

Logan County School District

(Stapleton Public Schools)

For bonds and tax 70

Against bonds and tax 33

McPherson County School Board (vote for 3)

Lana K. Albrecht-Watson 10

Chad W. Fisher 4

Christena R. Schultis 6

Josh O. Streiff 3

CITY TICKET

Mayor — City of North Platte

John Hales 3,255

Brandon Kelliher 4,853

Write-in 40

North Platte City Council

Ward 1

James L. Backenstose 656

Donna Tryon 937

Write-in 11

Ward 2

Jim Agler 1,412

Pete Volz 1,820

Write-in 10

Ward 3

Brad Garrick 1,108

Don Kurre 687

Write-in 7

Ward 4

Lawrence Ostendorf 417

Mark Woods 874

Write-in 9

North Platte Airport Authority (vote for 2)

Alan J. Erickson 5,415

David Walsh 4,701

Write-in 56

City of North Platte Issue No. 1

Establish Economic Development Program (North Platte Quality Growth Fund)

Yes 6,253

No 1,926

City of North Platte Issue No. 2

Allocate up to $650,000/year from local sales tax to fund Economic Development Program

For 5,750

Against 2,409

VILLAGE TICKET

Brady Village Board

(vote for 3)

Write-in 15

Hershey Village Board

(vote for 2)

Carol Hernandez 67

Steve Moore 61

Todd Streeter 78

Maxwell Village Board

(vote for 2)

Cassi J. Brewer 16

Terry Gurciullo Jr. 15

Sutherland Village Board (vote for 3)

Kimberly Backer 167

Dani Jorgensen 167

Write-in 48

Wallace Village Board

(vote for 3)

Gary Hager 43

Write-in 2

Wellfleet Village Board

(vote for 3)

Write-in 21

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 7,123

Against 5,230

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 6,038

Against 6,048

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 9,431

Against 2,769

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 6,778

Against 5,758

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 6,739

Against 5,865

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 7,376

Against 5,189

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News