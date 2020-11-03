 Skip to main content
Logan County results
Unofficial results

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 407

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 38

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 5

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 369

Chris Janicek (D) 36

Gene Siadek (L) 22

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 395

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 30

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 13

COUNTY TICKET

Logan County Board

District 2

Robert J. Doyle (R) 112

District 3

Scott Gaites (R) 86

Kenneth D. Kramer (D) 53

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Member of the Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 304

Tanya Storer 132

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 5

Tom Johnson 380

Custer Public Power District

At Large

Bradley Bartak 261

Wayne V. Licking 356

Educational Service Unit 16

District 4

Robert L. Jones 263

Stapleton School Board

Kimberley Kramer 316

Kristy Opela 305

Rex A. Walz 269

Arnold School Board

Duane L. Bowers 41

Jennifer Dalrymple 21

Eric J. Nelson 29

Terence A. Schacher 15

Justin Strasburg 33

School District 71 Board

Tyson Cox 2

Michelle Milleson 2

Tedd N. Teahon 2

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 5

Ernie Mehl 341

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 352

VILLAGE TICKET

Stapleton Village Board

Wayne L. Hora 116

Larry C. Vasquez 112

Gandy Village Board

Richard C. Cook 13

Kenneth D. Jividen 25

Jacob Schrock 25

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 278

No 80

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 272

No 82

11th Judicial District

District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 285

No 78

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 273

No 83

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 313

No 70

Logan County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?

FOR election 249

AGAINST election 142

Stapleton School Bond

FOR bond issue 218

AGAINST bond issue 135

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 179

Against 207

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 187

Against 186

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 260

Against 111

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 177

Against 229

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 178

Against 230

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 192

Against 213

