Logan County results

Unofficial results
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 407
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 38
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 5
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 369
Chris Janicek (D) 36
Gene Siadek (L) 22
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 395
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 30
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 13
COUNTY TICKET
Logan County Board
District 2
Robert J. Doyle (R) 112
District 3
Scott Gaites (R) 86
Kenneth D. Kramer (D) 53
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Member of the Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 304
Tanya Storer 132
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 5
Tom Johnson 380
Custer Public Power District
At Large
Bradley Bartak 261
Wayne V. Licking 356
Educational Service Unit 16
District 4
Robert L. Jones 263
Stapleton School Board
Kimberley Kramer 316
Kristy Opela 305
Rex A. Walz 269
Arnold School Board
Duane L. Bowers 41
Jennifer Dalrymple 21
Eric J. Nelson 29
Terence A. Schacher 15
Justin Strasburg 33
School District 71 Board
Tyson Cox 2
Michelle Milleson 2
Tedd N. Teahon 2
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 5
Ernie Mehl 341
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 352
VILLAGE TICKET
Stapleton Village Board
Wayne L. Hora 116
Larry C. Vasquez 112
Gandy Village Board
Richard C. Cook 13
Kenneth D. Jividen 25
Jacob Schrock 25
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 278
No 80
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 272
No 82
11th Judicial District
District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 285
No 78
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 273
No 83
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 313
No 70
Logan County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?
FOR election 249
AGAINST election 142
Stapleton School Bond
FOR bond issue 218
AGAINST bond issue 135
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 179
Against 207
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 187
Against 186
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 260
Against 111
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 177
Against 229
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 178
Against 230
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 192
Against 213
