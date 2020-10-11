Mayoral candidates discuss economic development, property taxes

Voters within North Platte’s city limits will elect a new mayor and at least two new City Council members in the Nov. 3 general election.
Outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston’s successor will be either John Hales, retired vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., or Brandon Kelliher, chief information officer at Great Plains Health.
Kelliher and Hales advanced from a field of five active candidates in the May 12 primary. Councilman Andrew Lee, Lonnie Parsons and former Councilman Larry Lee Britton were eliminated.
Livingston, elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, chose not to run for a third four-year term. His successor, along with the four council candidates elected next month, will be sworn in at the Dec. 1 council meeting.
Following are summaries of Hales’ and Kelliher’s written responses to questions The Telegraph submitted to them and the City Council candidates. Council responses are in a separate story.
Personal qualities
What are your strengths that you believe make you the best candidate for this office?
Hales stressed his 28 years in North Platte, including many years of service with community groups and retail and business experience as a former Sixth Street Food Stores manager and chamber executive.
“The citizens of North Platte expect the mayor to be available at all times,” he said. Because he’s retired, “being mayor will be my one and only job.”
Kelliher, a native and 1987 North Platte High School graduate, noted that he started the city’s first Internet service provider (Netquest) in the 1990s before his career with the hospital.
“My experience operating a large organization, my ability to bring people together around complex issues, my experience delivering results and my willingness to openly show results on a public scorecard separates me from my opponent,” he said.
City operations
In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?
Both candidates emphasized the city’s primary role in providing law enforcement, firefighting and other basic services. But they also agreed it’s appropriate that the city provide parks and recreation opportunities and assist in promoting economic growth.
Kelliher called for optimizing “some operations of city government” so community leaders can “respond to development opportunities more quickly than we have in the past.”
Hales favored maintaining and upgrading city parks and trails and replacing the 1970s North Platte Recreation Center at its current site. Voters also should reconsider a half-cent sales tax dedicated to city infrastructure that they turned down in 2018, he said.
Economic development, QGF
What role should the mayor and the city play in economic development? What is your opinion on renewing the city’s Quality Growth Fund in this election for 10 more years?
Both finalists favored extending QGF and its reserved sales-tax mechanism through 2031, which Hales called “one of the most powerful tools we have available to promote economic growth in North Platte.”
They also vowed to work closely with the chamber and other city business leaders. Kelliher said the mayor “must create an environment that is welcoming to businesses” and enforce ordinances “to create a safe environment, a stable community infrastructure and reasonable taxation.”
Iron Eagle
What is your position on the proposal to sell or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course?
Both favor the City Council’s Sept. 1 vote to seek “requests for proposal” to buy or lease the long-controversial city-owned golf course. Interested parties have until Tuesday to submit bids.
“I believe our community needs to move past the challenges surrounding Iron Eagle,” Kelliher said. “The most expedient route is to move the course into private ownership as soon as possible.”
Property taxes
What’s the best way to keep property tax burdens as light as possible while providing needed services?
Each candidate stressed the importance of maintaining an efficient city government and bringing in more visitors and shoppers to grow sales tax collections.
Hales said a city hotel-motel “occupation tax” — similar to one now in place for the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center — could be earmarked for specific projects such as park upgrades and a new recreation center.
Kelliher said adding housing options downtown, such as on upper floors of buildings, “will enhance property tax collection in the downtown area without significantly growing infrastructure support costs for the community.”
Community vision
What is your vision for North Platte’s future?
“I want a North Platte where our children and grandchildren want to live, a safe community with opportunity and a desire to improve,” Kelliher said. “Working together, honestly facing the challenges before us and compromise will allow everyone to have a voice in improving the community.”
He and Hales both spoke of growing North Platte’s workforce with more diverse job opportunities, affordable housing, parks and recreation and historic downtown’s current renovation into the Canteen District.
Such projects “all make our city more attractive to young families, single people and retirees,” Hales said.
