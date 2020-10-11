Mayoral candidates discuss economic development, property taxes

“The citizens of North Platte expect the mayor to be available at all times,” he said. Because he’s retired, “being mayor will be my one and only job.”

Kelliher, a native and 1987 North Platte High School graduate, noted that he started the city’s first Internet service provider (Netquest) in the 1990s before his career with the hospital.

“My experience operating a large organization, my ability to bring people together around complex issues, my experience delivering results and my willingness to openly show results on a public scorecard separates me from my opponent,” he said.

City operations

In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?

Both candidates emphasized the city’s primary role in providing law enforcement, firefighting and other basic services. But they also agreed it’s appropriate that the city provide parks and recreation opportunities and assist in promoting economic growth.